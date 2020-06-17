The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 in Nolanville has issued a lawn watering schedule to encourage water conservation.
Nolanville residents who have an even numbered address can water their lawns on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, according to a notice on the water district’s website.
Residents with odd numbered addresses can water their lawns on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
The notice, which is in effect until further notice, advises residents to water their lawns between the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Residents with questions can call the district at 254-698-6885.
