The Bell County government has filed a lawsuit against the City of Killeen for passing Prop A; the decriminalizing of marijuana under 4 ounces.

Can the weight of state law overcome the will of thousands of Killeen residents who voted in favor of decriminalizing misdemeanor marijuana possession? The answer to that question could come on Monday, when a judge could rule on restraining order that would force the Killeen Police Department to begin enforcing state laws pertaining to low-level marijuana possession. KPD stopped making arrests for misdemeanor marijuana possession in November of last year after voters approved Proposition A — a city law that prevents city police from charging people for possession less than 4 ounces.

Opponents of Prop A say the city should have never allowed the city law to stand because it goes against state law. In Harker Heights, where Prop A was also passed by voters in the November, the City Council there quickly repealed it, saying it violated state law.

Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols on April 11 filed a “petition for declaratory judgement and for temporary and injunctive relief” on behalf of the county. The 19-page document delineates the arguments from the county attorney’s perspective.
Bobby Whitson

Bell County Precinct 2 Commissioner Bobby Whitson addresses Killeen City Council members in November about Proposition A, which decriminalized marijuana in Killeen. Whitson and the Bell County Commission later decided to sue Killeen over the controversial law.
