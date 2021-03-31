Some of the attorneys for the family of former Killeen resident Javier Ambler II are no strangers to cases of Black men who have died in police custody.
Ambler, who was raised in Killeen and went to Ellison High School, died in police custody on March 28, 2019, after a vehicle pursuit by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.
The Ambler family is represented by the Edwards Law Group, based in Austin, Ben Crump Law, which has offices across the country, and Romanucci & Blandin, LLC, based in Chicago.
Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci of Romanucci & Blandin, LLC are working together with other law firms to represent the family of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin — who was shown in a video with his knee on Floyd’s neck — began this week.
In the Ambler case, former Williamson County Deputies James Johnson, 36, and Zachary Camden, 26, were indicted on charges of second-degree manslaughter on Monday.
The pursuit in Williamson County began after deputies said Ambler was driving at night and failed to dim his high-beam lights.
The attorneys for the deputies, Ken Ervin and Doug O’Connell, told KXAN, an NBC affiliate in Austin, they pursued because Ambler committed the felony offense of evading arrest with a vehicle. During the 22-minute pursuit, the attorneys said Ambler caused five accidents — the fifth disabling his vehicle.
After the pursuit ended, deputies and officers deployed their Tasers multiple times.
Complaining of not being able to breathe and insisting he was not resisting, Ambler is heard on video saying, “I am not resisting. Sir, I can’t breathe. ... Please. ... Please.”
At the time, film crews with A&E’s “Live PD” were accompanying Johnson and Camden.
Killeen’s parents still live in Killeen. The family declined to speak with the Herald Wednesday, referring all questions to their attorneys.
“We want to make public our strong support to the prosecuting agencies in this case for taking first, second and third looks at questionable police conduct and recognizing criminal conduct. We are currently in a national state of awareness and change as it relates to holding police officers accountable when they behave outside the bounds of the law...,” the statement from the Ambler family’s attorneys read.
The joint statement also stated that across the country, change is being demanded and police reform bills are being introduced at federal, state and local levels as the nation’s attention is still on the Floyd case.
Ambler’s father, Javier Sr., also issued a statement through the attorneys.
“We are very pleased to see that the Travis County District Attorney is serious about seeking justice for our family. Our goal has always been to hold these officers accountable so that there are no more families who have to suffer like ours has,” the elder Ambler said.
The younger Ambler, who was 40 at the time of his death, used to live in Killeen. He played football for Ellison High School and earned a scholarship to Blinn College.
The indictments of Johnson and Camden are not the only ones related to the case.
In September 2020, then-Sheriff Robert Chody was indicted on a charge tampering with evidence in the case. Court records at the time showed that Chody was accused of destroying or concealing recordings “with intent to impair their ability as evidence in the investigation” into Ambler’s death. Chody denied the allegations.
Jason Nassour, general counsel for Williamson County Attorney Dee Hobbs, was also indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence at the sime time as Chody.
