Sixteen area residents recently graduated from Leadership Killeen — a Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce program that teaches leadership, business and other skills, focusing on the Killeen area.
Killeen chamber President and CEO John Crutchfield and various board members were also present at the June 15 graduation, including board chair Michael Linnemann of Linnemann Realty. Lunch was catered by new Killeen Chamber member Ya’ She Be Rollin’ and several guest speakers were invited, including Tina Ady of Central Texas College, 2018 Leadership Killeen alumni and keynote speaker Allen Forte, author of “Becoming Uncommonly Effective.”
Mary Smith, Lindley & Wiley, PC - “I am passionate about helping this great community be the best it can possibly be!”
Atlanta Bain, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central TX - “This program has taught me that success and leadership really does come from within. I’ve always had the skills and tools I’ve needed, I just needed to see it, and see how others use their tools to prosper.”
Raychel Mynarcik, Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce - “This program has allowed me to see aspects of the community and gain knowledge of the opportunities where I can serve, grow, and lead. One of the many valuable takeaways would be the new perspectives that will aid my journey as a leader and create a better environment with all I collaborate with.”
Shavonn Hull, Grace Christian Center - “Leadership Killeen has brought a new perspective to the community I already love as well as leadership skills that I can take with me no matter what career I am in or choose to follow. Getting to hear from as well as getting to know so many leaders in our community has been a great opportunity to see where we can partner to better our community together.”
Michelle Jakoby, AdventHealth Central Texas - “I would say one of my great passions is volunteering: I am passionate about volunteerism. Volunteering enriches our lives and can positively impact our communities. By serving others we gain a greater sense of purpose.”
Luke Farmer, Gold Medal Property - “The Killeen leadership program is a great class that any aspiring business professional should consider taking. Getting behind the scenes knowledge from community leaders at the top of their fields is a priceless experience filled with like-minded professionals, great teachers, and good times.”
Ryan Howard, Linnemann Realty - “This program has helped me to help other coworkers, friends, and people in my community find jobs and community services that I didn’t even know were available until I was a part of this program.”
Roque Aguon, Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport - “Leadership requires self-reflection to build empowering faith amongst a team that feels positive about transformative visions. Thank you for the opportunity to learn and share.”
Alex Oquendo, First National Bank Texas - “My most valuable takeaway from the program was getting to know the complexities of the Killeen community and the City leadership.”
Jeremie Quick, Centex Technologies - “This program was exciting, especially from day one on the obstacle course. Not only did it help boost interpersonal skills, but this allowed us to overcome challenges that we initially thought we would never accomplish. All the tours were great, especially the State Capitol and the Killeen Career Center. The best part was being able to share this experience with my daughter Atlanta!”
Hunter Mullican, First National Bank Texas - “The most valuable thing I learned from this was that being a leader doesn’t always mean telling others what to do but showing them how to advance in their careers.”
Cara Williams, Workforce Solutions - “I have always loved helping people and it is the reason I chose Social Work. Working for Workforce Solutions of Central Texas has given me the opportunity to help customers succeed and also get to see the end product of their hard work.”
Tony McDaniel, City of Killeen Police Department - “Leadership Killeen gave me the opportunity to truly get to know what our community has to offer and become even more of an ambassador for Killeen, Central Texas. This area has great educational opportunities, health care facilities, and the home of Ft. Hood. Leadership Killeen is about connecting with our community, and I highly recommend leaders from all sorts to attend. The class is educational, exciting, and just a fun class to attend.”
Kerwin Flaherty, Central Texas College - “I’m deeply passionate about educating our community. My training is in public health, and I believe firmly that education is the solution to most problems.”
Tyler Curtis, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas - “This program has been amazing. I highly recommend that current and future leaders take this course. I have gathered so much information about our community and about the organizations within. Thank you to those in this class and to those who partnered with and organized this leadership class.”
Linda Stanley, A+ Federal Credit Union - “I am passionate about traveling, constantly seeking out new places to visit. I enjoy traveling and exploring new cultures. Many different aspects of travel make it enjoyable, including the sights, attractions, food, history, and making new friends around the world. Share our photos to bring the world to people and expose to them what else is out there for them to see.”
Registration Open
According to the chamber, Leadership Killeen is a monthly program starting in September which offers participants leadership training and opportunities to become more involved in the local community.
“The purpose of the program is to engage emerging leaders with current business and community leaders to produce a shared vision for our community’s future,” a news release from the chamber said Tuesday.
Tuition for the course is $750 for the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce Business Builder Investor level or higher, $700 for GKCC Killeen 2.0 investors, and $800 for all other applicants.
Participants will attend class the third Wednesday of each month at various locations.
“Leadership Killeen gives participants the opportunity to make a difference in our community through a group project that identifies an area of need where they can practice their leadership skills. Past projects have focused on education, health care, quality of life and the military,” the release said.
The 2022-2023 class begins September and registrations will be accepted until space is filled. Applications must be submitted no later than Sept. 30.
For more information or to apply, visit https://bit.ly/3n3lfSC or contact Roni Nail at roni@killeenchamber.com or 254.526.9551.
