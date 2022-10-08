The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed the incoming 2022-23 class for Leadership Killeen. The group consists of 20 individuals who come from different backgrounds and experiences in both their personal and professional lives to come together and learn what it takes to become a leader in the community.
This is a nine-month course where the chamber will take the class to various entities throughout the community. The class will visit places like City Hall to speak with our local
government, Fort Hood and meet military leaders, as well as visiting KISD and the local colleges and universities to learn more about education in Killeen.
“Leadership Killeen raises expectations for yourself. Not only are you exposed to leaders and organizations, but you are afforded the opportunity to grow exponentially as a leader yourself.” said Mark Price, lead volunteer for Leadership Killeen, and senior pastor at Covenant Life Church. “The teaching and interaction with both lecturers and those who direct and guide the class give each individual the capacity to grow beyond their current boundaries.”
The class will be tasked with a final group project that will be presented in May of 2023. There will be four topics that the groups will be assigned to work on including education, health, military relations, and quality of life. The groups will have to work together to come up with a campaign, event, or some sort of service that benefits the community.
These projects may be continued past the class or could be a one-time event, but the group has free reign on what they want to come up with.
“The purpose of the program is to engage emerging leaders with current business and community leaders to produce a shared vision for our community’s future.” said Rebekah Moon, vice president of investor services for the Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
“In addition to developing leadership skills, Leadership Killeen also gives participants the opportunity to make a difference in our community by identifying an area of need through the group project,” she said.
