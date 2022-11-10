HARKER HEIGHTS — The crowd that gathered to celebrate Veterans Day at the Harker Heights Activity Center on Thursday may not have been large enough to fill the room, but the message they sent was crystal clear.
“Every day, our soldiers are doctors, teachers and elected officials,” said Lt. Col. Octavia Davis. “Today, we say thanks to them all.”
The ceremony made a point of celebrating Vietnam veterans, who Davis said made up as much as 10% of Americans during the conflict.
“To those that served: you are an inspiration,” she said.
The ceremony began with a welcome by former Harker Heights City Councilman Pat Christ, before a singing of the national anthem by Abigail Valera, a first lieutenant cadet with the Harker Heights High School JROTC. Valera also led the assembly in a singing of “God Bless America” to round out the ceremony.
Mark McCullar, the president of the Area Veterans Assistance Council, presented Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith with an award honoring the city for its efforts in protecting veterans.
Toward the end of the ceremony, two honor guards laid a wreath and seven members of the 3rd Cavalry, 3rd Squadron fired off a 21 gun salute. Taps was played live.
“The Harker Heights Veterans Day ceremony is a longstanding tradition that we’re privileged to host,” said Mayor Spencer H. Smith. “Its important to come together as a community and remember all who have served our country.”
During the ceremony, Davis pointed out that interest in the military spreads most strongly along ties of friendship and family, and encouraged those present to talk about the military with people they may know to raise awareness.
“At 1% of the population, we have some of the lowest participation in history,” she said.
In addition to Mayor Smith, all five members of the Harker Heights City Council attended the event.
Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King was also present at the event.
The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place outside, but was moved inside due to the possibility of inclement weather.
