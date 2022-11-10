Harker Heights Veterans Day ceremony
Jack Dowling | Herald

HARKER HEIGHTS — The crowd that gathered to celebrate Veterans Day at the Harker Heights Activity Center on Thursday may not have been large enough to fill the room, but the message they sent was crystal clear.

“Every day, our soldiers are doctors, teachers and elected officials,” said Lt. Col. Octavia Davis. “Today, we say thanks to them all.”

