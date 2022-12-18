The culmination of hard work and dedication from local high school students was evident at Sunday’s Youth Takeover Holiday Bazaar at the Killeen Civic and Convention Center.
With more than 50 vendor booths, free gifts, interactive games and raffles the day was full from beginning to end.
“This is what it’s all about,” Program Director Sandie Johnson said. Johnson is CEO of It’s All About You Talent Services, a youth mentorship program which supports students from Killeen Independent School District.
“We are a youth-driven program that helps create events in the community to highlight these kid’s talents and skills,” Johnson said.
The Bazaar showcased a variety of vendors from home decor to jewelry and wearable art. Santa Claus made an appearance for children to take pictures with and Mrs. Claus was on hand to read during story time.
“We work with others in the community who have a desire to give back to kids through mentorship,” Johnson said. “In addition, we support them with self-esteem boosting and positive behavior reinforcements,”
The program is open to students from age 12-18 through KISD Communities in Schools program.
“We want to give every student the utmost confidence to overcome all of life’s roadblocks and create a successful path in life,” Johnson said.
The afternoon was a complete success, if you talk to two of the ticket-takers at the front door. Sienna Gonzales, 14, and Natascha Ali-Bocas, 16, volunteered as part of the Community in Schools program. They discussed the many facets of entrepreneurship belonging to this program can give students.
Gonzales loves working with people. She is a student at Early College High School in Killeen. Early College High School is a designation through the Texas Education Agency for innovative high schools located on or near a college campus that allows students an opportunity to earn a high school diploma and an associate degree.
“I learned about patience today,” said Gonzales. “It took developing problem-solving skills and independent decision-making to get through the list of priorities at this event.”
Ali-Bocas is a student at Harker Heights High School and is very much a part of the Community in Schools program.
“Today I supervised all the volunteers,” said Ali-Bocas. “I had to facilitate volunteer assignments, organize and prepare decorations as well as sell tickets at the door. I think this event showed all of us how to make leadership decisions and to field problems as they happen.”
It’s All About You Talent Services holds a series of fundraisers and accepts donations and sponsorships throughout the year in order to fund some of the activities that benefit these students.
