Amid the smell of leather and gasoline, over 750 motorcyclists roared out from the Frank Mayborn Civic and Conference Center for the 29th annual Toy Run on Sunday.
The Tri-County Toy Run brought together bikers from all over Central Texas in order to raise money and collect toy donations for children. Riders were required to donate either $15 or a toy.
Riding after the initial group of motorcycles were Corvettes, Jeeps and trucks, as well as the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and first responder vehicles.
Riders represented more than a dozen motorcycle local and national clubs and groups. “Three Feathers,” a rider representing Biker’s Against Child Abuse, said the event was made possible by a shared cause.
“This is a good cause,” he said. “This is what a community that cares looks like.”
Additional sponsors and volunteers for the event included the Boy Scouts of America, Omega Psi Fi and Motorcycle Missions, a non-profit organization that seeks to provide “motorcycle therapy” to veterans and first-responders that suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, free of charge.
“We want [the veterans] to know we support them,” said Krystal She, founder of Motorcycle Missions. “This is the first time we’ve been invited to the toy run, but we’ve already been invited back for next year. We’re looking forward to it.”
Voter registration was also available from Melvin Brown, who represented Omega Psi Fi.
“I’ve done a smaller toy run, but this is something else,” Scott Clark, 65, said.
Chairman of the Tri-County Toy Run organization Bruce Raymond said that the run is the product of many communities coming together.
"Everyone has been just great," he said. "Lampasas has been very supportive, the city was just wonderful."
Raymond said that, while the run has received push-back in recent years, both the Mayborn Civic and Conference Center as well as the city of Lampasas have worked to make the ride go off almost without a hitch.
Unfortunately, every rider did not make it to Lampasas. A group of approximately five riders were spotted just outside Killeen loading into a motorcycle tow truck. Raymond confirmed that one rider lost control of his motorcycle and injured himself, but that the ride was otherwise unaffected.
"We get a lot of people from all Coryell county, Basdrop, I mean I could go on," he said. "But they all come for the same thing."
Ramond also thanked the Bell County Sheriff's Department, first responders, and other
The event concluded in Lampasas, after an hour and a half ride from Temple, at Hancock Park, where the group distributed over 80 boxes of toys.
