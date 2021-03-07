With less than 90 days left in the 87th Legislative Session in Texas, Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, has introduced a bill that would enhance protection of peace officers and stiffen some existing penalties for retaliatory methods against peace officers.
House Bill 2366, which was filed on Feb. 26, according to legislative records, would create criminal penalties for the use of fireworks against peace officers and would enhance the penalties for the use of laser pointers against peace officers, Buckley’s office said in a news release.
“Protecting Texans’ right to peacefully assemble is paramount to our representative democracy,” Buckley said in the release. “However, the use of fireworks and laser pointers against law enforcement officers puts them at risk, as well as all others assembling who wish to do so in a legal and peaceful manner. I will continue to support law enforcement officers having the resources and policies in place to help keep our communities safe.”
Buckley’s bill would make these acts a third-degree felony if they cause bodily injury to an officer and a first-degree felony if they cause serious bodily injury to an officer.
The bill also outlines unlawful use of fireworks as exploding or igniting the fireworks with the intent to interfere with the official duty of a law enforcement officer, or to flee from a person the “actor” knows to be a law enforcement officer attempting to lawfully arrest or detain the “actor.”
Gov. Greg Abbott voiced his support for the bill, saying “Representative Buckley’s bill will enhance penalties for these criminal acts and help keep law enforcement safe. I encourage the Legislature to pass these much needed protections.”
Other Buckley bills
Since the 87th Legislative Session began in January, Buckley, who represents the 54th District, which covers Killeen, part of Bell County and all of Lampasas County, has authored nine bills and signed on as a co-author of five others, according to the state capitol website.
Among the bills he has authored is House Bill 125, pertaining to state aid for local governments disproportionately affected by the 100% disabled veterans property tax exemption.
In 2019, Buckley accomplished one of his goals of increasing the reimbursement for affected municipalities.
As part of the Appropriations Committee, he helped increase funding for the current reimbursement program by $13 million. The 2020-2021 budget allocates $20 million over two years, up from $6.25 million, to reimburse eligible cities and counties.
The disabled veterans homestead exemption was passed in 2009 during the 81st Legislative Session, which stated that veterans who have received 100% disabled status from the Department of Veterans Affairs are exempt from paying property taxes.
During the 82nd Legislative Session in 2011, Texas legislators added surviving spouses of qualified disabled veterans who have passed away as those who qualify for the exemption.
The exemption allows disabled veterans to not pay property taxes, which in veteran-heavy Killeen and other local cities has an impact on tax revenue that goes to fund local police, school and various city departments.
The current law states that only counties with all or part of a military installation, and communities immediately adjacent to the installation, are eligible to qualify for the reimbursement.
This means that Killeen and Copperas Cove qualify, because they are immediately adjacent to Fort Hood, but Harker Heights and Nolanville currently do not.
Voting Records
According to voting records on the Texas Legislature Online, the Texas House has not yet voted on any bills since January.
Aside from electing the Speaker of the House on Jan. 12, adopting the housekeeping resolutions for the session on Jan. 13 and the rules for the session on Jan. 14, the House has granted itself permission to adjourn for more than three days five times, voting records show.
Bills by Shine and Slawson
Reps. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, and Shelby Slawson, R-Stephenville, have also authored and co-authored a handful of bills.
Shine represents District 55, which covers the rest of Bell County that Buckley’s does not cover, including small portions of northern Killeen and all of Fort Hood.
During this legislative session, Shine has authored 22 bills and four constitutional amendment propositions.
Shine added that all of his bills are priorities for him.
Of the 22 pieces of legislature Shine has authored, more than a dozen pertain to property tax initiatives, including House Bill 988, “Relating to the authority of a property owner to bring suit to compel an appraisal district, chief appraiser, or appraisal review board to comply with a procedural requirement applicable to an ad valorem tax protest.”
That bill is scheduled for public hearing on Monday.
Shine is on two committees this session, he said in a news release Friday. He is on the Business and Industry Committee, which focuses on manufacturing, wages, the regulation of businesses, and oversees the Workforce Commission and Worker’s Compensation.
He is also part of the Ways & Means Committee, which focuses on state revenue that includes local government taxes, general taxation issues and fees, central appraisal districts that administer the property tax system and oversees the State Comptroller’s office.
Shine has also co-authored two bills, including one pertaining to funding for public schools.
“I am a joint author on House Bill 1246, for our public schools on funding, to fund public schools on total enrollment rather than on average daily attendance,” Shine said.
Slawson represents District 59, which covers eight counties, including all of Coryell County.
So far this session, she has authored three bills and two constitutional amendment propositions. She has signed on to co-author two other bills.
Slawson’s bills pertain to citizenship and voter registration as well as prohibiting abortions after a child’s heartbeat is detected.
She is the author of a constitutional amendment that looks to limit the amount of time someone may serve on the Texas Legislature or as a statewide elected official in the executive branch to 12 consecutive years.
House Bill 3
One bill in the Texas House getting a lot of attention recently is House Bill 3, introduced by Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, on Feb. 24. It was given its first read Monday.
Burrows told the Texas Tribune that “the proposal can serve as a starting point for lawmakers to begin to map out what the state’s response should look like in the event of another pandemic.”
Opponents of the bill said it would give too much power to the governor in the event of a pandemic situation, including the power to commandeer private property.
Texas GOP Chair Allen West told supporters that House Bill 3 “‘should concern us all,’” the Tribune reported.
The wide-ranging bill “would affirm the governor’s ability to suspend state laws and require local jurisdictions to get approval from the secretary of state before altering voting procedures during a pandemic, among other things,” according to the Tribune report.
Shine said Friday that since its introduction, the bill has been met with much opposition from both members of the House and constituents in his district.
“I think there’s a lot of concerns among members of emergency authority that’s granted to the governor, and I think that this may be a bill to start a discussion, but without a Senate companion, I’m not sure how much of a priority that bill really is,” Shine said.
He added that a House bill generally needs a similar Senate bill for success, and vice versa.
“As we speak right now, there is no Senate companion,” Shine said Friday.
Buckley issued a brief statement via email Friday on House Bill 3.
It said, “HB 3 will be vigorously debated on the House floor in the next few weeks. The bill seeks to codify emergency declarations made during a pandemic. I intend to push for reforms that make sure the voice of the people are heard and the legislature has a role in the critical decisions that must be made during a crisis.”
The entire text of House Bill 3 can be read at https://legiscan.com/TX/text/HB3/2021.
