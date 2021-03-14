With one more week of the 87th Legislative Session under their belts, Reps. Brad Buckley, Hugh Shine and Shelby Slawson — all representing Central Texas — have been busy filing more bills they are trying to push through before the session ends in May.
Since the last update on March 7, Buckley has authored five more bills, relating to a variety of different topics, including creating a statewide alert system for certain adolescents in danger, to designating a portion of State Highway 195 as part of the national Purple Heart Trail and establishing a Texas Youth Livestock Show Fund.
Of the bills filed previously, one of his top priorities — House Bill 125, which relates to extending state aid to municipalities disproportionately affected by the 100% disabled veterans property tax exemption — has been with the Appropriations Committee since Feb. 25.
In 2019, Buckley accomplished one of his goals of increasing the reimbursement for affected municipalities.
The current law states that only counties with all or part of a military installation, and communities immediately adjacent to the installation, are eligible to qualify for the reimbursement.
House Bill 125 would include municipalities that have extraterritorial jurisdictions within two miles of the boundary line of a military installation.
“HB 125 received broad, bi-partisan support in the 86th Legislative session,” Buckley said via email Thursday. “I believe it will receive the same this session as well.”
Shine has supported House Bill 125 and has been either author or joint author of that bill (or similar) in the 85th and 86th legislative sessions.
“I anticipate being a joint author on the 87th (Legislative Session), although I have not been asked yet,” Shine said.
Buckley said he is continuing to work with Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway — senator of the 24th district, which covers the local area — to build on the success from last session and be successful for his constituents in House District 54.
Buckley’s district covers parts of Bell County, including most of Killeen, Harker Heights and Nolanville, as well as all of Lampasas County, to include a small sliver of the western part of Copperas Cove.
Another of Buckley’s bills, House Bill 139, is scheduled to be voted on Monday, he said.
This bill is relating to state occupational licensing of certain military veterans and military spouses.
It would amend Subsections (a-1), (b-1), and (f) and add Subsection (i) of Section 21.052 of the Education Code. The intent of the bill is to expedite the processing of an application for a certificate by an educator who is a military veteran or a military spouse.
Shine represents District 55, which covers all of Bell County not covered by Buckley, including parts of northern Killeen and all of Fort Hood.
Many of his bills relate to property taxes.
Knowing he needs 76 votes in the House and a majority in the Senate for his bills to pass, Shine said he is confident they will be passed.
Shine said he spends a lot of time out of session working on his bills.
“I work on these bills all through the year on the interim with a workgroup of about 65 to 70 professionals,” Shine said. “So a lot of my bills have a consensus.”
Many — but not all — of the bills that Shine has authored have been referred to the appropriate committees.
Shine said the time it takes from the introduction of the bill to when it is voted on can vary.
“It could be anywhere from a couple of days to not getting on the calendar at all,” Shine said. “It depends on the member and the bill.”
Shine explained that once a bill is in a committee, it will be discussed. If the committee agrees to move forward with the bill, it is voted out of committee and sent to the Calendars Committee. The Calendars Committee will schedule the bill for debate and possible action.
Shelby Slawson, R-Stephenville, has also been busy since the last update on March 7, penning eight bills.
Some pertain to regulation of state trust companies and state banks, enhancing criminal penalties for certain crimes and requiring to submit to a drug test before receiving benefits for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.
Slawson represents House District 59, which covers eight counties, including all of Coryell County.
Only one of Slawson’s other bills — House Bill 1165 — has been sent to committee.
House Bill 1165 relates to prohibiting abortions after detection of an unborn child’s heartbeat; authorizing an administrative penalty.
If passed, physicians in Texas would be prohibited from intentionally performing, or inducing an abortion, on a pregnant woman if a fetal heartbeat has been detected.
A physician would be allowed to proceed if it has been deemed a medical emergency, for which the physician would have to annotate in the woman’s medical record that the medical emergency necessitated the abortion and that the medical condition prevented compliance of that subchapter of the bill.
If the bill is passed, if a physician violates the provisions of the law, the Texas Medical Board may take disciplinary action under Chapter 164 of the Occupations Code, or assess an administrative penalty under Subchapter A, Chapter 165 of the Occupations Code.
To see all bills authored by Buckley, Shine and Slawson, and to read their full text, go to https://capitol.texas.gov/Search/BillSearch.aspx and find their names under the drop down for “Author”.
Felons running
Two bills — both pertaining to clarifying the state law about felons running for office, and both introduced by Texas Democrats — would affect Killeen, if either is passed.
That is because Rosalyn Finley, who is a candidate for the Killeen City Council, has been convicted of two felonies — one in Ohio and one in Killeen.
The current law on whether felons can run for public office is not entirely clear.
Current law in the Texas Election Code states that an eligible candidate must “have not been finally convicted of a felony from which the person has not been pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disabilities.”
While a pardon is relatively clear cut, it’s the other part of the code that has people scratching their heads: “otherwise released from the resulting disabilities.”
House Bill 1316, introduced by Rep. Jarvis Johnson, D-Houston, and House Bill 1184, introduced by Harold Dutton Jr., D-Houston, are trying to clarify the language in different ways.
Johnson’s bill would add the wording “have not been finally convicted of a felony or, if so convicted, has: (A) fully discharged that person’s sentence, including any term of incarceration, parole, or supervision, or completed a period of probation ordered by any court ...”
The proposed wording would mirror the section of the code with the portion that describes qualifications of those who can vote.
Dutton’s bill would add the wording “have not been finally convicted of a felony from which the person has not been pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disabilities by a court of competent jurisdiction.”
Neither Shine nor Buckley agree with the proposed legislation.
When asked his interpretation of what “otherwise released from the resulting disabilities” in the current code meant, Shine made it clear where he stood.
“My position is, if you’re convicted of a felony, you do not have the privilege of running for public office or serving in public office,” Shine said. “That’s how I interpret that.”
In February, Buckley offered his take on Johnson’s bill.
“I do not agree and could not support the bill as written,” Buckley said in February.
To Buckley, not all felonies are equal.
“I do believe that in some instances, if an individual has regained their right to vote, then they should be qualified to run for office,” he said then. “However, felony convictions can range from serious to heinous in nature; therefore the nature of the felony conviction is important.”
Moving elections
Another bill that would affect Killeen is Senate Bill 131, introduced by Sen. Nathan Johnson, D-Dallas, that pertains to moving municipal elections from May to November.
On March 3, the bill was moved to the State Affairs Committee.
The bill simply states that a city may change the date of its election to November so long as it is approved by two-thirds of the governing body. The bill, if passed, would supersede a city charter provision that requires the election to be held on another date.
In Killeen, Mayor Pro Tem Shirley Fleming had initially proposed the measure, based on the fact that more voters come out in November elections and due to the money saved by not having to pay election workers in May as well as November.
If passed by state legislators, for it to pass in the city council after Sept. 1, it would require a vote of at least 5-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.