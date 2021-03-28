Texas Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, and Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, have been actively involved in the 87th Legislative Session to secure more eligibility for state reimbursement for counties and municipalities disproportionately affected by the 100% disabled veterans property tax exemption.
The current law states that only counties with all or part of a military installation, and communities immediately adjacent to the installation, are eligible to qualify for the reimbursement.
Buckingham is the elected official for State Senate District 24, which includes all of Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties.
Buckley represents Texas House District 54, which covers parts of southern Bell County, including most of Killeen, all of Harker Heights and Nolanville and all of Lampasas County.
The state representative filed House Bill 125 before the session began on Nov. 9, 2020. It has been with the Appropriations Committee since Feb. 25.
If passed, House Bill 125 would add municipalities that have extraterritorial jurisdiction within two miles of a military installation.
Translation: Harker Heights and Nolanville (in Central Texas).
Buckingham’s and Buckley’s identical bills — Senate Bill 524 and House Bill 4150, respectively — would do this, plus increase the number of counties that are eligible.
SB 524 and HB 4150 would amend Section 140.011(a)(2) of the Local Government Code, to say that a “local government” would also include a county that has a population of less than 200,000 and is adjacent to two counties that contain the same United States Army installation, neither of which has a population greater than 1.25 million.
Translation: Lampasas County.
The only United States Army installation that falls within two counties in Texas is Fort Hood.
Fort Bliss in El Paso is completely contained within El Paso County.
Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston is completely contained within Bexar County and under jurisdiction of the United States Air Force.
Why two similar bills?
In a statement on March 18, Buckley said, “... In a legislative session as challenging as this having as many options as possible is more important than ever.”
Buckley clarified his comments on Thursday, emphasizing that no bill can pass the Texas Legislature without support in the House and support in the Senate.
That is why Buckley filed an identical companion to Buckingham’s SB 524.
“We had talked about working together to try to have options to move the ball down the field,” Buckley said. “... I filed the other bill (4150) simply because it is a companion to hers ... whichever one we felt like we had momentum on, we’d have that piece of legislation there to move.”
Currently, SB 524 is in the Finance Committee, which Buckingham is part of.
What would happen if HB 125 passes and so do either SB 524 or HB 4150?
“Senate Bill 524 seeks to accomplish the same goal as House Bill 125 while also expanding the jurisdiction to which the bills would apply to,” Buckingham said. “If both were to pass then they would both technically go into effect as at their base, accomplish the same thing, but the additional counties would be in included in statute.”
Buckley used a baseball reference to describe what it would be like if HB 125 passed as opposed to either HB 4150 or SB 524.
“You want to get the home run, but you might have to get the double,” Buckley said.
He said that if HB 125 passes but neither HB 4150 or SB 524 pass, he will continue to push that legislation as long as he continues to be elected to represent House District 54.
Who qualifies now?
Under the current law, the only local governments in Central Texas that qualify for the state reimbursement program are Killeen and Copperas Cove, as well as Bell and Coryell counties.
In Fiscal Year 2020, Killeen received a reimbursement of $3.1 million, compared to $1.25 million in FY 2019 and $1.2 million in FY 2018.
Copperas Cove received $732,029 in FY 2020, significantly more than the $292,691 it received in FY 2019 and the $307,519 it received in FY 2018.
The cities received more than they did in FY20 than the previous two years because of Buckley’s successful persistence to obtain more funding from the state for the program during his first term.
As part of the Appropriations Committee in 2019, he helped increase funding for the current reimbursement program by $13 million. The 2020-2021 budget allocated $20 million over two years, up from $6.25 million, to reimburse eligible cities and counties.
The Disabled Veterans homestead exemption was passed in 2009 during the 81st Legislative Session, which stated that veterans who have received 100% disabled status from the Department of Veterans Affairs are exempt from paying property taxes in the state of Texas.
During the 82nd Legislative Session in 2011, Texas legislators added surviving spouses of qualified disabled veterans who have passed away as those who qualify for the exemption.
The exemption allows disabled veterans to not pay property taxes, which in veteran-heavy Killeen and other cities has an impact on tax revenue that goes to fund local police, school and various city departments.
The reimbursement program was passed in 2015 by the 84th Legislature.
Buckley knows that in order to add Harker Heights and Nolanville, among others, as recipients, as well as Lampasas County if either of the two identical bills pass, he will need more funding from the state again.
Current budget writers are attempting to increase the reimbursement program by around another $5 million, Buckley explained Thursday.
That is pretty close to a bill Buckingham filed in 2019.
“I filed similar legislation last legislative session that would have accomplished the same thing as Representative Buckley’s House Bill 125 from this legislative session. The fiscal note last year was to the tune of about $6 million,” Buckingham said, adding that funding would likely come from General Revenue.
Buckley explained why it is imperative to add funding if the new bills pass.
“If you really look at the Senate bill and my 4150, that would include more people that would be, sort of, taking from the pie that’s available,” Buckley said. “... You don’t have the same pie and slice it up into smaller pieces.”
Buckley added that this session’s budget process is more challenging than the last due to the loss of revenue as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. He said the state is in better shape than legislators initially thought, but there are not a lot of excess dollars.
What the cities say
Copperas Cove officials stated Thursday that the city is neither for nor opposed to the legislation filed by Buckingham and Buckley.
“The City supports veterans and the service to our country,” said Copperas Cove City Manager Ryan Haverlah. “The City would be supportive of the state fully funding reimbursements to all communities disproportionately impacted by the 100% disabled veterans property tax exemption.”
Harker Heights, which stands to benefit from the legislation, is naturally in favor of it.
“Our stance has not changed — our veterans are important and valuable to this community and deserve the benefits that are afforded to them,” said Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark on Friday. “We continue to request that the State recognize that this exemption has created a disproportionate impact for our communities and that it’s an unsustainable situation.”
