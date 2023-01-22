AUSTIN — In speaking of the U.S. Constitution, the late, great American statesman Benjamin Franklin once said in a letter, “In this world, nothing is certain but death and taxes.”
Two Republican lawmakers in Austin — Sen. Pete Flores of Pleasanton and Rep. Brad Buckley of Salado — have said they are working on alleviating the effects of the latter during this year’s 88th Legislative Session.
Texas counties, cities, special districts, community colleges and school districts rely heavily on property-tax revenues for funding.
Statewide, homeowners and business owners have been shackled with property taxes that are on average among the top 10 most expensive in the country, according to Rocket Mortgage in November 2022.
“When you talk about issues at the kitchen table, those that have property and homes, we want to keep our homes and we want to be able to use our income as much to save and to be able to provide for our families as much as possible,” Flores said Thursday in his office. “Anything we can do to lessen the burden of property taxes while still maintaining our quality of life is a top priority for the district.”
Flores represents Senate District 24, which includes Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties, along with eight others.
For Buckley, who represents much of Killeen and the outer portions of Bell County in House District 54, the topic is of high importance.
“When I look at the importance of the big issues facing the state of Texas and what constituents want, I think ultimately, property tax-related legislation is going to be front of mind,” Buckley said.
Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott laid out his priorities for this session during his inauguration to a third term. Among them were property taxes. In lockstep with Abbott’s desires, the Senate included a proposal to increase the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $70,000 in the year’s budget legislation, Senate Bill 1.
Homestead Exemption
According to the state comptroller’s website, certain provisions are required in the state’s tax codes for a residence homestead.
The exemption is the amount mandated for school districts.
The state tax code “requires school districts to provide a $40,000 exemption on a residence homestead and ... allows any taxing unit to adopt a local option residence homestead exemption of up to 20 percent of a property’s appraised value. The local option exemption cannot be less than $5,000,” the comptroller’s website says.
To qualify for the general residence homestead exemption, a resident must apply with his/her local taxing authority (county appraisal district) and have ownership of the property and use it as his/her principal residence. Applicants may not claim an exemption on other properties in or out of the state.
Those eligible can qualify for the homestead exemption of up to $40,000 (proposed to be $70,000). What this means is that if a home appraises for $300,000 and an applicant qualifies for the full $40,000 currently, then school taxes will reflect as if the home was worth $260,000.
Flores said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick desires the homestead exemption eventually be increased to $100,000.
“The more that we can increase our state’s contribution to maintenance and operation lowers that threshold of that taxation on the property owners,” Flores said.
The largest portion of a homeowner’s property taxes comes from public school districts.
Property owners in Killeen ISD’s boundaries currently pay $1.016 per $100 valuation. For Copperas Cove ISD, the rate is $1.0192 per $100 valuation. These rates are compared to the city rates of 62.33 cents per $100 valuation for Killeen, 72.1028 cents for Copperas Cove and 58 cents per $100 property valuation for Harker Heights.
“That’s the people’s money,” Flores said of the desire to use the surplus to help property owners. “As much of that as we can return to ‘we the people’ to offset this property tax burden, it is one way to do that.”
Flores said he knows firsthand the effects of increased taxation from county appraisal districts.
“I myself, I’m a retired state game warden; that’s what I do. I’m not someone who’s super wealthy,” Flores said. “When my tax goes up, it hurts. My appraisals go up, it hurts. I’ve been through the appraisal process and I knew how unfair it was, so I understand what it means to the household’s bottom line.”
All said, according to Buckley, the proposed legislation from Senate Bill 1 accounts for approximately $15 billion in property tax relief.
“What you’ll find is that, along with some appraisal reform, will be the key things that need to be done to make sure that we have significant property tax relief,” Buckley said.
Providing Predictability
Buckley’s main focus with property tax relief is providing a level of predictability.
“Homeowners, right now, do have some protection from increases because of the way the assessed value — the 10% cap on a homestead’s assessed value,” he said. “You can kind of predict where your taxes are going to be.”
For business owners, however, Buckley said the same protections are not quite there yet. Tax increases on commercial properties can affect small business owners who rent space in commercial structures such as retail centers, he explained.
“You can see wild swings in commercial property tax bills and rental property tax bills that, really, citizens have very little control over,” Buckley said.
He said for small business owners, who may end up paying the lion’s share of property taxes as tenants of commercial properties, they may end up paying 100 or 200 times more than they expected, making it hard to thrive with the uncertainty.
“I believe that good business principles involve certainty,” Buckley said. “You control as many things as you can control, you plan for those occurrences and then you build your business around it.
“Too often, for many folks the last few years, the swings in values in the tax bills have just been too high. We (the Legislature) have to make those investments, and this budget does. And that’s important.”
Recent legislation
This year’s property tax priority comes off the heels of Abbott’s signing of a bill from the 87th Session authored by Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, who is Buckley’s Bell County colleague and representative for House District 55.
The bill, House Bill 988, created statewide uniformity for the 254 county appraisal districts. When Shine authored the bill, which Abbott signed in June 2021 and as a whole, became law on Jan. 1, 2022, he did so with urgency since each appraisal district had its own processes for assessing the taxable value of a home.
Flores and Buckley both indicated that the work in that regard is not done.
“The appraisal district process is another thing that needs to continue to be reformed,” Flores said. “We have a couple of bills that we did in the 86th (Legislative Session in 2019) and we will be pursuing here in the 88th. We’re looking at continued reform for the appraisal districts and making it more of a fair platform for us.
“It shouldn’t be a fight — something you don’t understand or lopsided against the taxpayer.”
Flores said the checks and balances system with the appraisal districts is not strong.
Buckley concurred and expanded on the legislation from 2019 that Flores referred to.
“What we found is that back in the 86th in 2019, we instituted revenue caps on cities and counties that slowed the growth of property tax increase,” Buckley said. “But, in the economy that we’ve had over the last few years, the value of property has increased significantly, so citizens’ tax bills are not going down — they haven’t gone up as much as they may have. Basically, there’s been some, but not significant relief.”
Buckley said the budget process will involve vast discussions, and what was presented in terms of property tax relief may change.
The primary role of the Legislature is to pass and adopt a balanced budget for the state, and the chamber that introduces the budget bill alternates every session.
The 88th Legislative Session lasts through May 29 unless extended by special sessions called for by Abbott.
