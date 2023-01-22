AUSTIN — In speaking of the U.S. Constitution, the late, great American statesman Benjamin Franklin once said in a letter, “In this world, nothing is certain but death and taxes.”

Two Republican lawmakers in Austin — Sen. Pete Flores of Pleasanton and Rep. Brad Buckley of Salado — have said they are working on alleviating the effects of the latter during this year’s 88th Legislative Session.

Legislature 3 - Flores.jpg

Sen. Pete Flores, R-Pleasanton, speaks about property tax relief in his office last week. As a retired state game warden, Flores said he understands and has felt the same impact rising property values have on property owners.
Legislature 5.jpg

State lawmakers in the 88th Legislative Session have prioritized property tax relief. Property values have increased sharply, and while caps are in place, the state is looking to put some of the money back into homeowners' pockets.
Legislature 4 - Buckley.jpg

Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, speaks about the importance of property tax relief from his office last week. He said a big part of property tax relief is providing a level of predictability for homeowners and commercial property owners.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.