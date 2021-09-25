Residents attend first Lego event at Killeen civic center
Lego enthusiasts from all over the area came out Saturday and Sunday to experience “Bricks Killeen.”
Organized by Ed and Deanne Frazee, the event was created in an effort to introduce the hobby to local residents.
“We wanted to do something for the community and to hopefully get a few more people building,” Deanna Frazee said at the event Sunday.
The event was well attended, with Lego lovers both young and old wandering through the maze of tables, examining each painstakingly created miniature.
‘First Team’ unveils Legends Way, formerly Battalion Avenue on Fort Hood
The command team for the 1st Cavalry Division officially unveiled Legends Way during a ceremony in front of Cooper Field on Monday.
Formerly Battalion Avenue, the new name is designed to recognize the division’s — and other units on Fort Hood — Medal of Honor recipients who “Lived the Legend” through their heroism. Nearly every quarter mile along the newly designated Legends Way, signs now hang with pictures of each of the division’s 43 Medal of Honor recipients and the story of how each soldier earned the medal.
Texas Senate releases first draft of State Board of Education districts
The Texas Senate on Monday released its first draft of a new map for the State Board of Education, which attempts to reinforce the GOP majority within the 15-member, Republican-dominated entity that determines what millions of public school students in the state are taught in classrooms.
Council kills ethics ordinance after months of deliberation
After months of work and dozens of hours of deliberation, the Killeen City Council rejected the adoption of a new ethics ordinance at its Tuesday workshop.
Proposed by Councilwoman Mellisa Brown at a prior meeting, the ordinance sought to tighten ethics regulations for City Council members and staff.
Should it have passed, the ordinance would have required the creation of a new board to oversee investigations, routing the appeals back to the City Council for review so long as it was not deemed spurious.
‘Soul-crushing:’ U.S. COVID-19 deaths are topping 1,900 a day
COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have climbed to an average of more than 1,900 a day for the first time since early March, with experts saying the virus is preying largely on a distinct group: 71 million unvaccinated Americans.
The increasingly lethal turn has filled hospitals, complicated the start of the school year, delayed the return to offices and demoralized health care workers.
“It is devastating,” said Dr. Dena Hubbard, a pediatrician in the Kansas City, Missouri, area who has cared for babies delivered prematurely by cesarean section in a last-ditch effort to save their mothers, some of whom died. For health workers, the deaths, combined with misinformation and disbelief about the virus, have been “heart-wrenching, soul-crushing.”
TikTok-inspired ‘devious’
vandalism strikes Killeen ISD
A total of 123 soap dispensers have gone missing from Killeen Independent School District properties due to students participating in a “devious” viral TikTok challenge, KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said Tuesday.
A TikTok challenge called “Devious Licks” is wreaking havoc at schools nationwide as students participate in the challenge by sharing videos of random acts of vandalism on school property.
Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya confirmed the TikTok challenge has made its way to KISD.
With 3 homicides last week,
street gangs in Killeen are increasingly problematic
The damage done by street gangs in Killeen — such as the rash of recent gun-related deaths and injuries — is disproportionate to the relatively small number of gang members, according to a sergeant with the Killeen Police Department who spoke with the Herald.
“Out of the 150,000 people in Killeen, it’s a small group of people who are consistently going out and causing havoc around the city,” said KPD Sgt. Neal Holtzclaw, a former detective who now is a supervisor in the department’s Violent Crimes Unit. “Over the last several years, we’ve seen an increase in the amount of criminal activity among youth in their early teens. The influx of criminal activity is among juveniles between the ages of 14 and 16.”
Copperas Cove school board increases bus driver and
substitute teacher pay
Bus drivers and substitute teachers in Copperas Cove ISD will see an increase in their pay thanks to a unanimous vote of the CCISD Board of Trustees Tuesday evening. The pay increases are retro-active back to Sept. 13 for substitute teachers and retroactive for bus drivers for the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
Bus drivers received an hourly pay increase from $14.65 per hour to $18 per hour plus a $250 incentive after working 30 consecutive workdays in a semester for the 2021-2022 school year.
Community pays final respects for first Black 1st Cav command sergeant major
More than a hundred people paid their final respects during a funeral service for the first African American command sergeant major of the 1st Cavalry Division, held at the Greater Vision Community Church in Killeen on Thursday.
Retired Command Sgt. Maj. A.C. Cotton, 86, of Killeen, died Sept. 7. He was born April 11, 1935, and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1955. Cotton served as the 1st Cavalry Division’s command sergeant major from 1985 to 1988, before retiring in 1989 with more than 33 years of service.
Former President Trump calls for election audit legislation
Former President Donald Trump has asked Gov. Greg Abbott to add an election audit bill to this year’s third special session, continuing his push to cast doubts on the election results of the 2020 presidential election despite winning in Texas.
In a letter published Thursday, Trump said, “Texans have big questions about the November 2020 Elections,” and time is running out to conduct an audit of the “2020 Presidential Election Scam” because paper ballots are kept for only 22 months after an election.
