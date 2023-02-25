FORT HOOD — Families lined up early Saturday afternoon at Fort Hood’s Clear Creek PX to register for Lemonade Day 2023, a local and national annual program in which children ages 4 through high school learn basic business skills and entrepreneurship by creating and operating their own lemonade stand for a weekend.

This is the 14th year for the Fort Hood area Lemonade Day, presented by First Heroes National Bank and First National Bank Texas, along with Fort Hood Family Housing and H-E-B. It is scheduled for May 6-7 in cities throughout central Texas, including Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville, Kempner, Lampasas, Temple, Belton, and Fort Hood.

