FORT HOOD — Families lined up early Saturday afternoon at Fort Hood’s Clear Creek PX to register for Lemonade Day 2023, a local and national annual program in which children ages 4 through high school learn basic business skills and entrepreneurship by creating and operating their own lemonade stand for a weekend.
This is the 14th year for the Fort Hood area Lemonade Day, presented by First Heroes National Bank and First National Bank Texas, along with Fort Hood Family Housing and H-E-B. It is scheduled for May 6-7 in cities throughout central Texas, including Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville, Kempner, Lampasas, Temple, Belton, and Fort Hood.
Last year, more than 2,000 youngsters registered for the event, and officials are hoping to see as many as 3,000 participate this year.
“I want to say our record is close to 4,000,” said Ally Torres, city director for Fort Hood area Lemonade Day. “It’s a great program. I love it. It’s a great way to give back for the kids.
Everything is free to participate. They pay nothing, other than if they want to add stuff to their stand or the actual products they sell on Lemonade Day. Everything else is completely free to participate.”
Lemonade Day is designed to teach children how to plan, start, and operate their own business.
Along with Saturday’s registration kickoff, a number of training events are planned leading up to the first weekend in May, including such things as Lemon University, how to design and build a lemonade stand, and a best-tasting contest at Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights toward the end of April, according to Carolyn Meyer, community services manager for Fort Hood Family Housing.
Stand owners get to keep all the money they earn from their business, although most contribute a portion of the proceeds to local charities.
“We actually teach them to save some, spend some, and share some,” Torres said.
“They earn a lot of money, and a lot of them give a lot back.”
One of the program’s youngest participants this year is 5-year-old Alexander Garcia of Killeen, who was with his mother, Kyara, spouse of a U.S. Army soldier stationed at Fort Hood.
Alex was a little tired at registration Saturday and did not have much to say, but his mom said the young man already has experience in the lemonade trade.
“He helps his aunt with her lemonade business in Houston, and he is so fascinated with it,” she said. “When they have events down there, sometimes they’re, like, ‘This is a big event. Do you mind coming down to help us?’
“So we go down there. We have our own Polo (shirts). Mine says ‘Sister,’ and his says, ‘Little Man.’
“He loves to help and everyone loves him, so I’m trying to take this opportunity to help him create his own business. We’re going to just have fun and see what he gets out of it. If it’s something that interests him or doesn’t interest him … at least we tried.”
Fort Hood garrison commander Col. Chad Foster was also on hand for registration day.
He said programs like Lemonade Day are one of the ways the post is able to enjoy and maintain a strong relationship with surrounding civilian communities.
“We’re only as strong as the links we have in our communities,” Foster said. “It’s a really great activity. It’s something kids and their families get to do together, and if Fort Hood can be a part of making it possible, then this is a great way to spend our time.”
Registration for Lemonade Day continues up to the day of the event. For more information and to register, go to www.FortHood.LemonadeDay.org.
