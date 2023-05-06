Business was booming Saturday in Central Texas as people flocked to lemonade stands to get a taste of sweet treats offered by young entrepreneurs.

Fourteen-year-old Briana Liles was one such young entrepreneur. Serving on Lemonade Day in the Harker Heights Lumber & Supply area with her stand, Three B’s Eats & Treats, Liles gave consumers three different flavors of lemonade and also served up hot dogs, pulled pork sandwiches, chocolate-covered pretzels and more.

