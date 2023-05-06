Business was booming Saturday in Central Texas as people flocked to lemonade stands to get a taste of sweet treats offered by young entrepreneurs.
Fourteen-year-old Briana Liles was one such young entrepreneur. Serving on Lemonade Day in the Harker Heights Lumber & Supply area with her stand, Three B’s Eats & Treats, Liles gave consumers three different flavors of lemonade and also served up hot dogs, pulled pork sandwiches, chocolate-covered pretzels and more.
“Thank you. Make sure you come out to Heights Lumber,” Liles said as customers approached.
Customers gathered around the stand and had inspirational words to give to the young entrepreneurs participating in the event.
“I like it. I hope they just keep up the good work because it’s for a good cause.” said Antwayne McGee, customer at the Three B’s Eats & Treats stand.
Kids were also coming out for Lemonade Day to sell sweet-baked goods for their communities, which had neighborhoods buzzing with customers and drinking cold beverages in the spring heat.
Nikole Kresini, one guardian in charge of FRT Lemonade, explained, “It’s been a lot because we are doing four different flavors of lemonade and three flavors of muffins. We’ve never done this before.”
In Copperas Cove, things were not much different, with 8-year-old Lucas Hinds, who operated his Dinosaur Lemonade in front of Keith Ace Hardware, and the neighborhood friends from Fort Hood’s (soon to be Fort Cavazos’) Montague Village, ranging in age from 7 to 11, sold their Smiley Lemonade in front of Walmart in Copperas Cove.
It was Hinds’ first year doing Lemonade Day.
“This is for a school activity for (gifted and talented),” the Martin Walker Elementary student said Saturday. “It’s where some kids do Lemonade Day for their school and donate money to charities.”
Hinds’ charity of choice was the Copperas Cove Animal Shelter. The self-proclaimed animal lover said he and his family currently have three basset hounds.
For the five youngsters in front of Walmart, the profits help them pay for things like horse camp or art supplies.
“They’ve got to pay back what was put into it, and then they get the profits,” said Ashley Johnson, one of the mothers of the group of five.
Johnson said Heights Lumber also donated supplies for the kids to make their stand, and Chick-fil-A taught them how to make the lemonade.
Johnson and one of the other parents, Tia Williams, said they sold at West Fort Hood last year but chose Walmart in Copperas Cove because it would likely have more foot traffic.
Lemonade Day takes place in Killeen-Fort Hood area with over 70 different stands spread out for consumers to enjoy during the first weekend in May.
The Fort Hood area has been involved in Lemonade Day since 2010 with the help of First National Bank of Texas, along with First Heroes National Bank of Fort Hood.
The purpose of this day was to teach kids money management and entrepreneurship skills.
Many stands Saturday morning had different food items included with the lemonade flavors.
Lemonade Day for the Killeen-Fort Hood area ends Sunday.
