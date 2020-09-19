In the midst of a pandemic, Kaydence Roberts of Copperas Cove proved she could pivot her lemonade stand business and thrive earning her the title of Entrepreneur of the Year for Lemonade Day Fort Hood Area, part of a national effort to teach children business and entrepreneurial skills.
Originally scheduled for May, Lemonade Day this year was postponed late July due to the coronavirus.
This was Kaydence’s fourth Lemonade Day and a great opportunity to apply the lessons learned from previous years. She made over $1,600, the majority of which she shared with the Copperas Cove Animal Shelter.
“I love to help animals, which I have been doing for years, and I also love to earn money,” said Kaydence. On Lemonade Day weekend, Kaydence combined both loves into her lemonade stand business incorporating her puppy passion into a solid brand. Her slogan was Buy a Cup, Save a Pup, and customers could purchase “Purple Puppy-Licious Lemonade” with blue tea made from the butterfly pea flower.
“I was looking at my pet box one day and said to my papa, ‘How about we make my stand look like a dog house?’,” said Kaydence. “We redesigned the whole stand and made it look like a dog house that an adopted dog would love to have as his forever home.” The stand was also designed to be more portable and take up less room in storage. Her strategy worked. Despite the concerns of COVID-19, this was her best Lemonade Day yet, and she also received an award in the National Best Stand Design Contest.
Kaydence’s stand was hosted by Copperas Cove Leader Press, and the business partnership included an advertisement in the paper and incentives. In addition to her physical lemonade stand, she developed a digital strategy and sold apparel she personally designed and tickets for her raffle online. Customers who wear her hat or shirt to the Puppy-Licious Lemonade Stand in the future will receive a free lemonade.
Including the profits from her lemonade stand, Kaydence has donated $40,000 to the Copperas Cove Animal Shelter over the last four years through previous Lemonade Days and events she’s hosted through her involvement with the Five Hills Scholarship Pageant. Her future goals include the creation of her own lemon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.