With temperatures expected to reach near triple digits, young entrepreneurs in the Killeen-Fort Hood area are set to help area residents cool down. The youngsters will be selling lemonade and other treats during the annual Lemonade Day today and Sunday.
Lemonade Day gives the small business owners an opportunity to learn about financial literacy as well as social skills.
Dozens of stands are registered on the map on the Lemonade Day Fort Hood Area website. To see the map and locations of stands, go to lemonadeday.org/fort-hood-area/stands-map.
People can expect to see multiple stands in Killeen, Copperas Cove, Fort Hood, Harker Heights, Gatesville and Salado.
Ally Torres, director of Lemonade Day Fort Hood Area, said it is important to get the children involved with setting up their own stands.
“For us, it’s really important because a lot of the school systems don’t have a financial literacy program, so it teaches them those skills for financial literacy and becoming an entrepreneur,” she said last week.
The national Lemonade Day organization says the event “sparks the spirit of entrepreneurship and empowers youth to set goals, work hard, and achieve their dreams.”
