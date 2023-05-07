Entrepreneurs came out in force all across the Killeen-Fort Hood Area to offer their lemon flavored treats to everyone for Lemonade Day.
Lemonade Day is a worldwide event that has raised over $250 million in profit over the years with over 1.5 million kids serving the community.
Youth (and adults) manned stands and sold delicious glasses of the yellow, and sometimes pink, citrus drink to anyone who stopped.
Although many stands operated on Saturday, some like the “3 Bees” in Harker Heights were only on open Sunday.
A quartet of young ladies manned their table at Grace Christian Center on East Elms Street Sunday. Despite the windy weather and frequent bouts of rain, the team was in high spirits as they offered lemonade to passers by.
Out back of Jersey Mike’s on Central Texas Expressway, Mia Grantham, 9, and her mom Nicole said they stayed busy Saturday, but were back out Sunday to capitalize on anyone who missed them.
Spec. Hunter Stevenson remembers his experiences at a younger age. Originally from Missouri, Stevenson remembers having similar experiences ‘hustling’ up extra funds by selling wares to his neighbors.
“I saw the stand from the parking lot and thought I’d lend her a hand. Besides, it’s delicious,” Stevenson said.
The mission of Lemonade Day is to help today’s youth become the business leaders, social advocates, community volunteers and forward-thinking citizens of tomorrow ... one lemonade stand at a time.
Local official, Amy Torres with First National Bank, is the City Director of Lemonade Day.
Torres took time out Sunday to visit a few open stands and hand out Lemonade Day T-shirts as she took pictures of each stand.
First National Bank Texas and Fort Hood National Bank introduced Lemonade Day to the Fort Hood Area community in the spring of 2010.
At a youth development conference in Houston the prior year, bank staff was intrigued by this unique program that introduced children to money management and life skills through experiential learning.
Lemonade Day creator, Prepared 4 Life, also expressed an interest in expanding the program to reach children of military families. Those initial conversations sparked the momentum that would lead the bank to sponsor this fun, free, educational program.
In the years that followed, Lemonade Day Fort Hood Area has become an annual, community-wide event that inspires creativity and creates lasting memories.
In addition to The Killeen Daily Herald, sponsors of the local event include Fort Hood Family Housing, Lendlease, H-E-B, Chick-fil-A, Smile Doctors, Heights Lumber and Supply, Spectrum Printing, City of Harker Heights, Killeen Police Employees Association and Cane’s Chicken.
