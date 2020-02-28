A Lemonade Day registration event will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Clear Creek PX, 4250 Clear Creek Road, on Fort Hood.
Command Sgt. Maj. Byron Larsen will provide opening remarks at noon on behalf of Fort Hood leadership, according to a news release from Fort Hood. Families can register youth for Lemonade Day, play games, win prizes and enjoy specials offered by the PX in support of the event.
Call Amanda Sequeira, the Lemonade Day City Director at 254-421-3913 or email amanda.sequeira@1stnb.com for more information.
