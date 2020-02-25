FORT HOOD — Lemonade Day registration is now live online in anticipation of the official 2020 season kick-off event Saturday at the Clear Creek Exchange.
Garrison Commander Col. Jason A. Wesbrock will provide opening remarks at noon on behalf of Fort Hood leadership. Families can register youth for Lemonade Day, play games, win prizes and enjoy specials offered by the Exchange in support of the event.
The event will be held at the main entrance of Clear Creek Exchange from noon to 3 p.m.
In celebration of leap year, the event will have a Super Mario Brothers inspired theme encouraging youth to leap into success.
This is the fourth annual Lemonade Day registration kick-off at the Exchange. Attendees are invited to participate in the Lemmy Scavenger Hunt and locate strategically placed Lemmy’s throughout the Exchange.
The new Lemonade Day backpacks and materials will be available on-site, but online registration is also available for families to access Lemonopolis, the digital world of Lemonade Day. Lemonade Day participants will receive a special gift for registering, and the first 50 registrants will receive a Lemonade Day T-shirt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.