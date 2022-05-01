As the weather continues to warm up, young entrepreneurs will be out offering ways to quench the thirst of passersby. The annual Lemonade Day is set to go May 7 and 8 in the Killeen-Fort Hood area.
Although the youngsters often have fun with the event, elaborately decorating their stands and coming up with a catchy theme, Lemonade Day also provides valuable lessons for them, such as financial literacy.
“For us, it’s really important because a lot of the school systems don’t have a financial literacy program, so it teaches them those skills for financial literacy and becoming an entrepreneur,” said Ally Torres, the city director for Lemonade Day Fort Hood Area.
The entrepreneurial event also helps the children bolster their social skills.
“Also, it teaches them those personal skills because of course they have to talk to their customers, so it teaches them those skills as well.”
Prior to Lemonade Day, the organization holds classes for those who want to take part. The classes are aptly called Lemon U — or Lemon University.
Torres said it is not uncommon to see a child go through Lemon U and then see a difference when their stands are live on Lemonade Day.
“You see their confidence really grow, especially when we show these classes to them,” Torres said. “And so they get used to talking to their customers and they blossom from there, and you can see them getting really creative.”
Several stands are registered on the map on the Lemonade Day Fort Hood Area website. To see the map, go to lemonadeday.org/fort-hood-area/stands-map
The list of those registered on the site is below. This list is not all inclusive, and there may be other lemonade stands set up throughout the cities that are not listed on the organization’s website.
Killeen
- MJ/Grandkids Lemonade and more Stand — 6311 Manganite Drive
- Eli Angel’s Heavenly Lemonade — 5113 Glennwood Drive
- Rain’s Fresh Lemonade — 5501 E. Central Texas Expressway
- Fun in the Sun Lemonade — 2202 Davis Drive
- Roland’s Lemonade — 2708 Blackburn Drive
- AntMan & Short Stack Lemonade — 904 N. Fort Hood St.
- Always B - Royal — 903 W. Rancier Ave.
- Encanto — 1809 N. W.S. Young Drive
- BumbleBee & Chipmunk’s Nectur — 2301 Imperial Drive
- Little Lemonade — 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop
Fort Hood
- Madison’s Delicious Lemonade Stand — Corner of Tunsia Loop and Sicily Drive
- The Sour Patch — 8088 Hallberg Road
- MJ’s Stop Spot — 5213 Wales St.
- 51616-3 Zuni Circle
- Norton Sisters Stand — Comanche Avenue
- Animé Lemonade — 4250 Clear Creek Road
Harker Heights
- Main Squeeze — 2615 Laguna Drive
- 601 E. Farm-to-Market 2410
- Encanto — Central Texas Expressway
Copperas Cove
- Mia’s Lemonade — 3018 U.S. Highway 190
- Galactic Lemonade — 3010 U.S. Highway 190
- Miss B’s Lemonade and The 3 B’s Eats & Treats — 2720 E. Business Highway 190
- Lemon Tears — 412 E. Avenue D
- Chloe’s Lemonade — 102 S. First St.
- Tropical Lemonade — 1206 W. Avenue B
- Cougar Nation — 1205 Courtney Lane
- Michael’s GamerAde Stand — 2366 Wigeon Way
- 112 Coleton Drive
- 614 Skyview Drive
Gatesville
- The Pucker Shack — 11231 Farm-to-Market 116
