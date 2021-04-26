When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. Dozens of young area entrepreneurs will do just that this Saturday and Sunday for the annual Lemonade Day weekend in the Killeen area.
“Lemonade Day is a free, community program dedicated to teaching children, pre-K through high school, how to start, own and operate their own business — a lemonade stand,” according to a news release from Lemonade Day Fort Hood Area.
Spots are still available on the Lemonade Day VIP bus tour that will visit multiple lemonade stands on Saturday in Copperas Cove, Killeen, Fort Hood and Harker Heights.
The bus to visit stands in Copperas Cove will depart at 10 a.m. Saturday from the Copperas Cove ISD administration building, 408 S. Main St., Copperas Cove.
It will visit multiple stands in Copperas Cove until noon.
As of around 11 a.m. Monday, there were still 32 seats available on the bus, said Amanda Ricciardi, city director of Lemonade Day Fort Hood Area.
The bus to visit stands in Killeen, Fort Hood and Harker Heights will depart at 1 p.m. Saturday from the Killeen ISD administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive.
It will visit multiple stands until 3:30 p.m.
As of around 11 a.m. Monday, there were still 35 seats available on that bus, Ricciardi said.
People wanting to reserve a spot on the bus can do so at http://bit.ly/LD21VIP.
Participants
Those wanting to register a lemonade stand can still do so until 5 p.m. Friday. Registration can be done at https://lemonadeday.org/fort-hood-area/.
As of around 11 a.m. Monday, a total of 24 participants had plotted their stands on the map, Ricciardi said.
To view the map to see where stands will be located on Saturday and/or Sunday, visit https://lemonadeday.org/fort-hood-area/stands-map.
Pre-coronavirus, Ricciardi said the number of stands plotted on the map could sometimes reach as high as 80.
“Lemonade Day is definitely important because we’re empowering the youth of today to be leaders of tomorrow through the program as they’re learning critical life skills, communication, financial literacy,” Ricciardi said of the event. “We’re teaching them all these different skills that are going to help benefit them in the future.”
