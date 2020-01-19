When Killeen resident Harrison Jones III was young, his mother took him to a Woolworth’s store in Shreveport, Louisiana. Being the youngest of five children, Jones didn’t think much of it.
“I wasn’t looking for white people or black people,” he said. “I was just glad that I was sitting there eating the apple pie and drinking the Coke.”
What he learned later is that his mother was participating in a sit-in protest during the height of the Civil Rights movement in the mid-1960s.
“I wasn’t old enough to go to school at the time,” he said. “I was the last one in the house, so I was the one she had to take with her.”
A few years later, in 1968, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis. Jones said he remembers being packed in an assembly at his elementary school watching his funeral, wondering who that man was and why he was watching his funeral.
Jones said the school’s principal was emphasizing the importance of what they were witnessing.
“He was emphasizing to us the importance of knowing the things that this man ... stood for,” he said.
It was a moment, Jones said, he has not forgotten.
Jones and other area residents said King’s legacy is important for the younger generation to understand and honor.
“It’s important, because they, often times ... think that everything just comes to them,” Jones said.
Jones said the mindset of today’s generation is what he calls “ATM mentality.”
“They need to know that there were people that had to struggle for us to be able to enjoy the fruits of this capitalistic society,” he said.
Jones was one of several residents the Herald spoke with at local events and via phone and email.
Killeen residents Lolita Gilmore and her husband, Charles Gilmore Sr., said King’s legacy must not be forgotten.
“It would be a travesty,” Lolita Gilmore said. “Because what we’re saying is that standing up for what you believe in is no longer important.”
Lolita Gilmore said if society forgets King’s legacy, it would take a step back and regress.
“If we don’t identify and understand ... how these systems came into place, then we risk losing them again,” she said.
The Gilmores were at a religious leaders’ roundtable on the campus of Texas A&M University-Central Texas on Friday night. Although the event was not officially part of Martin Luther King Jr. remembrances, the event allowed religious leaders in the community to discuss how churches can help with community engagement.
They formed small groups and discussed, among other things, the top three issues in the community. Many of the groups had crime in the top three.
Lolita Gilmore remembered King’s policy of nonviolence.
“When we look at the rate of violence today, and that rate of violence and the issues and social issues that we face, it goes back to having a lack of a strong values system and a lack of a strong belief system,” she said.
David Reynolds, pastor of Greater Vision Community Church in Killeen, was also at the religious leaders roundtable on Friday.
He said he thinks there is a breakdown in communication between the older generation and younger generation about the civil rights struggles and what the struggles really meant.
Reynolds, 70, was a college student at Paine College in Augusta, Georgia, when the civil rights leader was assassinated.
“No one is really talking about it, and I think we have lost how to talk to each other, meaning we’re not expressing to our younger people what the struggle was,” Reynolds said. “It was about loving our enemies, about embracing those people who are different and not hating them. I think right now, we are in a hate mode rather than an embracing mode.”
Professional counselor and Killeen resident Nicole Wallace shared similar sentiments to those of Jones, the Gilmores and Reynolds.
“They need to understand that everything we can do today, it was not just given to us,” Wallace said. “A lot of people sacrificed their time, their lives, so that we can do a lot of the things that we do today.”
Wallace said King’s legacy encouraged her to continue to pursue her therapist certification, a distinction she has had since 2005.
When she was going through the certification process, Wallace said, it wasn’t a smooth process, even socially.
“I can remember a time when I would go to conferences, I would be the only black person there,” she said. “That could be intimidating and fearful.”
Staying focused on the reward of helping others is what Wallace said helped her push through and obtain the certification.
Eloina “Bo” Roldan of Copperas Cove has a slightly different perspective on the King legacy. The 60-year-old remembers the assassination of King. Having lived through that time, she doesn’t feel enough is being done to preserve King’s legacy and to pass it on to younger generations.
“It’s like the only people who make a big deal about it (are) people that went through that era, and I’m one of them,” Roldan said. “Even though I’m Hispanic and I was born and raised in New York City, I saw a lot of things that went on. He (King) wanted equal rights for everybody, regardless of whether you were African American or white or Hispanic.”
She’s disappointed that the annual Unity March in Cove won’t be happening this year, and worries that King’s legacy is being remembered but not necessarily embraced and lived.
“That legacy should go on throughout the entire year, because he stood up for equal rights ... regardless of race, everybody is the same. That’s what I don’t like about the fact that people only (honor) it when (the holiday) comes up ... it should be all year round.
Roldan serves as the coordinator for Meals on Wheels in Copperas Cove and volunteers extensively with civic and youth organizations in the city. She feels strongly about serving her fellow man and embraces that as an ideal that King also stood for.
“He fought and was killed for a good cause, for a cause that, regardless of who you were, regardless of your religion, regardless of your ethnicity, your race ... he fought for that He did it for everybody.
“I’m a Hispanic. I’m a minority. I’m a female. So I see it as ... he did it for the entire (human) race,” Roldan said.
Derrick Ford has an opportunity to directly impact the younger generation while serving as president of the Theta Delta Sigma chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma, Inc. Fraternity.
Ford said the fraternity tries to impact education and academics in the youth by assisting the fraternity’s youth auxiliary group called the Sigma Beta Club. With the youth auxiliary, the fraternity mentors young males between the ages of 8 and 18.
“We take those young men out into the society, and we take them to different events,” Ford said. “We take them to black historical colleges. We take them to other colleges so they can get a feel of what it’s going to be like when they graduate high school and get out there in society.”
Ford said the younger generation needs to understand and remember the struggles that King went through to empower people of color.
He said all of King’s marches signified the freedom of black America; the freedom to vote, the freedom of speech and the freedom to choose their educational institutions.
“It has to be remembered through our youth, so it can be passed on to our future,” Ford said.
KILLEEN’S HISTORY
Heavy military influence has driven both diversity in population and the advancement of equal rights for African-Americans in Killeen since its founding in as a railroad town in 1882.
Killeen saw a boost in population with the military presence and its numbers nearly quadrupled, reaching 7,045 by 1950 — but having only 32 documented African-American residents, compared to African-Americans being at least a third of Killeen’s population today.
One story on how Killeen was known as a “white man’s town,” came from African-American Killeen resident, Melba Olean Davis, whose story was featured in a 2016 Herald article.
Othella Flake was the first African-American resident not affiliated with the military to move to Killeen in 1943, her niece Melba Olean Davis previously told the Herald.
Flake’s sister and brother-in-law, Osia and Richard Maze, followed two years later in 1945.
As a teenager, Davis moved from Rosebud to Killeen to work as a housekeeper for 50 cents an hour in 1947. She died in Killeen on Feb. 28, 2017, at the age of 88.
“When I came to Killeen, you couldn’t buy any food at the restaurants,” Davis recalled in a 2016 Herald article. “At the bus station, it said, ‘white’ and ‘color.’”
The Voting Rights Act was not yet passed and legal segregation still existed.
“Fort Hood was the only reason why I think blacks came to Killeen,” Davis said. “The soldiers used to go to Rosebud and Temple for entertainment. There was no blacks allowed in Killeen.”
Years later, blacks were allowed to come to Killeen to be entertained and receive an education. But it did not happen overnight.
The Supreme Court outlawed segregation in schools in the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision.
Four years later, Mildred Debose graduated from Killeen High School, the first African-American graduate. Debose died in August 2019.
Her son, Keenan Debose, spoke briefly in 2019 on his mother’s experience at Killeen High.
“She told us that the road she had to go on wasn’t pleasant but she had to fight and didn’t give up,” he said.
The Civil Rights Act of 1964 outlawed segregation nationwide.
Rosa Hereford was an African-American teacher at Fairway Junior High in the early 1960s when the Killeen Independent School District integrated.
She was later elected to Killeen’s City Council in 1984 — the first woman of any non-Caucasian race to serve.
“When people came to speak to the council, it could be very nerve-wracking,” she said in a previous Herald article. “I would tell people to look at me when speaking so they would feel comfort since I would always smile back. I would tell them, ‘look at me and you’ll get through this and afterward, we will make a decision.’”
Hereford ended up becoming the longest serving council member, serving a total of 12 years (six terms).
Hereford died in November 2019.
School Districts
The Copperas Cove Independent School District teaches black history and Martin Luther King Jr. is a big part of that teaching, according to Wendy Sledd, the district’s spokeswoman.
In the elementary schools, students create posters and other crafts to commemorate the life of King and at the junior high level students learn about the life and legacy of King and his teaching on tolerance. Students will watch a documentary and practice reading skills by looking at King’s Blueprint speech, according to Sledd.
“It is important to celebrate, recognize, and highlight the historical leaders and the many contributions from the African-American culture,” said Billie Diaz, the Hettie Halstead principal. “Celebrating creates awareness and allows an opportunity to provide insight into critical historical events that contributed to American history.”
Local businessman Tim Hancock served as the first black mayor of Killeen. He served three terms as mayor from 2006 to 2012 and before that served three terms as a councilman from 2000 to 2006.
He recalled his 12 years in office “as a great experience serving the citizens of Killeen” and was “fortunate to have a great council during my time as mayor.”
When asked of how King’s legacy should live on, Hancock said “ we must make his dreams a reality.”
