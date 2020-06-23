With the Killeen Police Department evaluating operating procedures in accordance with the executive order issued by President Donald Trump, Let’s Move Killeen has made it their next mission to see that no-knock warrants are completely abolished.
Killeen police officials are evaluating six different aspects of departmental policies, according to the statement from the department Thursday. No-knock warrants have been suspended with a few exceptions for emergency cases, pending a 90-day review of the policy, the statement said.
While groups across the country are calling to defund the police, Jonathan Hildner, a founder of Let’s Move Killeen said their organization is instead calling for a reallocation of funds to more effective and safe measures.
Insufficient funding for more detectives or increased surveillance leaves no-knock options as the only effective method, Hildner said.
Hildner said both police officers and residents have been injured or killed during the serving of no-knock warrants.
“We call them ‘death warrants,’” Hildner said. “ They put not only our officers in danger, but more importantly they put citizens that have not been charged with a crime in danger.”
Hildner said subjects of no-knock warrants have not appeared before a judge, and there is no guarantee uninvolved residents won’t be put in the line of fire.
“The intention is not to go in and shoot, but frequently the warrants are served in the middle of the night between two and three in the morning,” Hildner said. “If you hear somebody break in you immediately think it’s an intruder. More times than not, people are injured or killed.”
In 2014, a KPD detective, Charles Dinwiddie, was killed after being shot in a 5 a.m. no-knock raid on Circle M Drive in Killeen. Last year, Killeen resident James Reed was fatally shot as police tried to arrest him during a no-knock warrant.
Another organizer of Let’s Move Killeen, Reshard Hicks, added that the organization would like to facilitate increased communication with community leaders and nurture of the relationship between community and police that already exists.
“We’re talking to the people who have direct responsibility for getting these no-knock warrants off the roster,” Hicks said. “We understand they are reviewing it, but we want them to abolish it all together.” In recent weeks, Let's Move Killeen has organized a peaceful protest and a vigil to bring more awareness to police brutality.
In the coming weeks, Hildner and Hicks will continue growing their organization and building their volunteer base for events, political action and neighborhood cleanups.
Let’s Move Killeen has started plans for their next project: in conjunction with Bell County Democrats and Bell County Citizens for Change to have the statue of a Confederate soldier removed from its place outside the Bell County Courthouse in Belton.
Hildner said Let’s Move Killeen members met with members of Open Carry Texas and the Daughters of the Confederacy, the group that erected the statue in 1916.
“We spoke to the people who were defending the statue and ensuring it would not be taken down by unlawful means,” Hildner said.
Nothing has been decided yet, but the discussion of moving the statue to a less prominent location or a museum has begun, he said.
“We’re not saying throw it away, there needs to be a better place for it,” Hildner said. “This is the only time that we’ve glorified the losers of a war.”
Hildner and Hicks both said Let’s Move Killeen will continue hosting events such as the Juneteenth celebration that was held in downtown Killeen on Saturday.
While Juneteenth is specifically a celebration of the freedom of African American slaves June 19, 1865, the diversity of Killeen was represented in the crowds, Hildner said. People from every race and ethnic background were at the event.
“When we invited the food trucks out, we told them to prepare for 1,000 people — that’s what we were expecting,” Hildner said. “Three of the five food trucks sold out by 7 p.m. The snow cone truck went through 40 ice blocks and also ran out of supplies.”
Local artists also presented their talent at the event, he said.
“All of the food trucks were from Killeen or Central Texas itself,” Hildner said. “We were able to give a lot of these people the well-needed support they’ve been looking for for the last few months with everything going on with the virus.”
The event ended an hour early when sold-out vendors and food trucks began packing to go home.
Multiple voter registrars were on-site and more than 500 people registered to vote that day, Hildner said.
“And people were able to hear their local officials that are running for office from congressional seats all the way down to city council,” Hildner said.
Hicks and Hildner were pleased with the peaceful nature of the event.
“Politics are so divisive and there is a definite racial divide for a lot of things — not only for us locally, but across the country,” Hildner said. “Especially here in Texas where it all started, it was nice bringing everyone together in a positive way.”
Hicks said the best way to connect with the Let’s Move Killeen and become involved in future initiatives is connecting through Facebook at www.facebook.com/letsmovekilleen. or on Instagram under the handle @letsmovekilleen.
