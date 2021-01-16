A few dozen members of the community met Saturday to offer solutions to ending the recent surge of violent crime in Central Texas at Rivers of Living Water Church in downtown Killeen.
Killeen City Councilwoman Mellisa Brown organized the think tank forum that allowed residents of area cities to voice their concerns to a handful of elected officials, which included Harker Heights Councilwoman Lynda Nash and state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado.
“It’s important that we work together with these other communities and leadership positions, because we can’t fight crime in Killeen alone,” Brown said before the forum. “It doesn’t do us any good if we’re not addressing issues all around us.”
Many of the suggestions involved organizations and community members coming together.
That was the viewpoint of one woman, Keila Cruz, who had lost her son in 2019 as a victim of a homicide.
Flanked by her daughter Vianca, Cruz said she feels like there is too much blame for who is responsible for crime and who is responsible for fixing it.
“We can put blame on a lot of things,” she said. “And as a mom who lost a son, I’m telling you right now: Let’s stop the blame, and let’s work together.”
Cruz said that along with encouraging others to come together as one, a big concern for her is the lack of street lights in the city of Killeen.
She said that she wants to see the city council take up the issue of revising the city ordinance that addresses street lights. She said she would like to see the maximum distance allowed between lamp posts be reduced in half from 1,200 feet to 600 feet.
“I am upset that as citizens, we need to ask for the number one thing (council members) were elected for, which is the safety of their community,” Cruz said. “That’s actually in their mission.”
Other suggestions from residents included increasing the police force so officers can be more proactive than reactive.
Killeen resident Michael Fornino said that is not the only solution, however.
“Start looking at the little stuff, the big stuff starts taking care of itself,” Fornino said. “That says people are paying attention.”
Fornino said that from his perspective, many of the people committing crimes are young people.
Part of his solution would be to give children more to do and give them better job opportunities for when they get out of high school.
“If you’ve got a barren field, nothing’s going to grow,” Fornino said. “You have to cultivate it, you have to take care of it, you have to look after it.”
Fornino said by not cultivating the environment of Killeen, it is setting the youth up for failure.
“We need to come together as a group — as a community — and, at the very least, erase the reputation this has nationwide,” he said.
Sandi Jae, CEO of It’s All About You Talent Services, a local nonprofit organization, agreed that things need to be done to engage youth in the community.
“A lot of kids, I feel like, wouldn’t be out running the streets and creating havoc and doing gang-affiliated activities if they had something that was of interest to them,” Jae said.
Violent crime has increased in the Killeen area recently.
There were 31 homicides in Killeen in 2020, breaking the record of 30 that was set in 1991, when the city recorded 30, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Uniform Crime Report data. In 1991, 23 homicides occurred on the same day — Oct. 16 — when George Hennard, 35, of Belton, drove his pickup through the plate-glass window of Luby’s, a restaurant on Central Texas Expressway, during the lunch-hour rush on National Bosses Day.
Killeen Councilman Steve Harris also attended Saturday’s meeting as a listening panelist. Other city and county leaders were invited but were unable to attend, Brown said. Some other Killeen council members viewed the meeting via social media so as to avoid a quorum.
“I’m very happy with the turnout for our first time doing this and the first attempt at it,” Brown said. “We got a lot of really good feedback that came out of it that the city council can sit down and digest and other organizations ... can evaluate, and we can start to make changes from there.”
