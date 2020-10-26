Library, roadway facilities, CDBG funding on council agenda

Library services and roadway pedestrian facilities are two areas the Killeen City Council is expected to vote on at its meeting Tuesday.
The council will consider a memorandum/resolution authorizing the purchase of library equipment from Ingram Library Services through the TXSMARTBUY co-operative purchasing program. It will do the same for submittal of 10 transportation projects for the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization Mobility 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan call for projects.
In the public hearing section it will consider two zoning ordinances, as well as two motions related to supplemental Community Development Block Grant funding the city is set to receive from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The council will also hear an update on litigation between the city and McLean Construction. McLean filed a lawsuit on Feb. 23, 2018, alleging the city did not pay $825,365.21 for work on the Trimmier Road Widening Project and phase two of the Stagecoach Road Reconstruction Project.
Tuesday’s council meeting will be at 5 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be webstreamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
