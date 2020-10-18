Library services, transportation on agenda for council workshop

At its Tuesday workshop the Killeen City Council is set to discuss issues related to library services, regional transportation issues and others.
The council will consider a memorandum/resolution authorizing the purchase of library materials from Ingram Library Services through the TXSMARTBUY cooperative purchasing program. This will be for Fiscal Year 2020-2021, in an amount not to exceed $132,000.
The submittal of ten transportation projects will be the topic of another memorandum/resolution. These include roadway and pedestrian facilities for the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization Mobility 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan Call for Projects.
The council will also consider a memorandum/resolution appointing members to the Youth Advisory Commission, as well as discuss the retirement system analysis and receive the annual report from the Animal Advisory Committee.
Tuesday’s workshop meeting will be at 5 p.m. inside the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
