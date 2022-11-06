LAMPASAS — Richard Hammett was born in Lampasas in 1949 and still lives there today. Not only has he seen his hometown grow and change dramatically over the past seven decades, his roots here go back to an era when Abraham Lincoln was president and the American Civil War was raging.

“My mother was Mary Frances Casbeer Hammett, and the Casbeer clan moved here in 1862,” said Hammett, 73, a retired civil and criminal trial lawyer, and the son of James Virgil “J.V.” Hammett, a Brownwood native and attorney who was well known throughout the state of Texas and beyond.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.