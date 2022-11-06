LAMPASAS — Richard Hammett was born in Lampasas in 1949 and still lives there today. Not only has he seen his hometown grow and change dramatically over the past seven decades, his roots here go back to an era when Abraham Lincoln was president and the American Civil War was raging.
“My mother was Mary Frances Casbeer Hammett, and the Casbeer clan moved here in 1862,” said Hammett, 73, a retired civil and criminal trial lawyer, and the son of James Virgil “J.V.” Hammett, a Brownwood native and attorney who was well known throughout the state of Texas and beyond.
“They (Casbeers) were in Tennessee and they moved to Arkansas. One generation was there, and then in 1836, they were coming into Texas through Paris (city in northeast Texas on the edge of the Piney Woods).
“I’m pretty sure Mr. Casbeer had a section or two of land back in 1862 when he moved to Lampasas, which he received as a result of the Battle of San Jacinto (April 21, 1836). I’m guessing that he was involved in the Texas struggle for independence. That’s what I’ve just sort of figured out … I can’t say that definitely for sure.”
Lampasaswas originally settled in 1850 by John Burleson, who received 1,280 acres of land for his services in the Texas Revolution, according to www.lampasas.org. The new town was called Burleson, but later changed to Lampasas Springs due to seven area mineral springs, which were believed to have healing properties that could cure “everything.”
A year after the railroad arrived in 1882, the town was officially incorporated and began to prosper. By the late 1800s, there was a volunteer fire department, a number of churches, an opera house, and a college. Public schools started in the early 1900s.
Rollins Brook Community Hospital – where Hammett was born – was established in 1935 by two doctors: Herbert Bailey Rollins, originally from Pineville, Kentucky, and W. M. Brook. In 1958, Rollins Brook was the smallest accredited hospital in Texas.
“Dr. W.M. Brook, I’ve known him since … I’ve known anyone,” Hammett said. “He was really special.I knew Dr. Rush McMillin, too. He was a doctor out there before they even built the second little building out there. When you went into what was the clinic part, Dr. Brook’s office was the first room on the right; Dr. McMillin’s was the first room on the left; Dr. M.K. Patteson was second on the left.”
On Mother’s Day 1957, seven years of drought ended dramatically for Lampasas when downpours dumped up to 12 inches of rain on the west side of town. Five people drowned and more than 100 homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed. Sulphur Creek sent a wave of water five feet high through the downtown business district, with flooding reaching seven feet deep in the historic Lampasas County Courthouse.
Hammett was seven years old, and he remembers that day well:
“We were at my aunt and uncle’s, my mother’s brother. They lived out in the country (10 miles northeast of town). We went out there for Mother’s Day, and it started raining sometime after lunch. It was absolutely a complete downpour, and it kept on and on and on. Finally, later in the afternoon – I’m not sure exactly what time – we decided we ought to try and get back to Lampasas.
“We got across this one little draw (gully) to the side of their house, and we managed to get up to the county road and turned left, then back right to get to (State Highway) 281. We got to the first draw there and the water was so high that my father was afraid of trying to cross it.”
They turned back and spent the night at his aunt and uncle’s as the rain continued through the night. The next morning, the devastation was revealed.
“We lived up on West 2nd Street, up on the hill, so we were all right,” Hammett said. “But it was really something else. We heard lots of stories.
“Dr. Brook was going to Martin’s Restaurant (on Key Avenue) for coffee like he usually did early, early, early – 3 o’clock in the morning, or something like that. The water started rising as he was driving and his vehicle stopped, and he couldn’t go anywhere.
“By that time, or a little bit after that, there were some boats being sent out, and one of them heard this very deep, low voice, ‘Help. Help.’ Dr. Brook had climbed up into a tree, and they got him out.”
Soldiers from Fort Hood joined the Red Cross and neighboring communities in the clean-up effort, and a series of dams and reservoirs were later built to prevent a reoccurrence of the flooding.
Hammett, meanwhile, remembers walking to Storm’s Drive-in or the local pharmacy for a hamburger at lunch when he was in fourth or fifth grade. As he got older, Storm’s was still the place to be for kids on weekends.
“A few of us had cars during high school, but most didn’t. The first car I actually had that was mine … one of my great uncles gave me his ’53 Chevrolet for a dollar. It was the first one ever with an automatic transmission. Light brown and dark brown.
“We’d cruise up and down Key Avenue, go to Storm’s, which then was called Dairy Cue when it first started. Up and down, up and down, up and down.”
Hammett graduated in 1967 from Lampasas High, where he played football, baseball, and ran track, before heading down to the University of Texas, where he enjoyed college life a little bit too much sometimes but graduated the end of summer 1971 and went to Baylor Law School in Waco.
He finished law school in 1974, passed the bar exam, and went on to a successful 50-year career in Lampasas and Austin.
Hammett has seen plenty of changes over the years, some good and some not so good.
“Well, let’s see,” he said. “We had about 3,500 people when I was growing up and there’s over 8,500 now. That’s plenty. That explains a lot.
“The traffic is unbelievable. I still get up early in the morning – I’ve done that for a long, long time – and I can go out there on my front porch on 2nd Street and you can hear that roar on Key Avenue (the town’s main thoroughfare), and it’s unbelievable. We’re a good eight or nine blocks off of Key Avenue, and you can hear that constant roar every single day now. It’s very different from years ago.
“The discussion for a good while has been to build highways around Lampasas, and I’m not sure it’s a good idea or a bad idea.”
Since he retired last year, Hammett enjoys spending time with friends, working in his yard, and helping out at church. The married father of three and grandfather of four says he misses the law now and then but does not regret his decision to step away.
“Fifty years is long enough,” he said. “Both my brother and I – he’s a lawyer, too – the last time I looked at Martindale-Hubbell, which is one of the longest lawyer rating agencies, he and I were both what they call AV rated trial lawyers (which means an attorney “had reached the highest of professional excellence and is recognized for the highest levels of skill and integrity”).
“That’s a good deal, but enough’s enough. When you get older, your memory doesn’t work as good as it used to, and I didn’t want to get into any of those traps. The last thing you want to do is screw a client around because you can’t remember what it was you were going to say or do. It was just time.”
