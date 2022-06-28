Killeen has hired more lifeguards, and now the city’s water park can open at full capacity, officials announced Tuesday.
“We appreciate all citizens and media spreading the word about our lifeguard shortage,” Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford said.
In a new release Tuesday, Ford declared the Killeen Family Aquatic Center is open at full capacity.
The water park at 1800 E. Stan Schlueter Loop was open at only 50% capacity and only for five days during the week since it opened up for the season after Memorial Day. A staffing shortage limited pool hours and capacity.
According to the city’s announcement, all lifeguard positions have been filled, operating hours have been extended from five to six days a week and season passes are once again available.
“As a reminder, the Long Branch pool is still closed for repairs, with an expected opening timeframe of mid August,” Ford said.
The Center’s splash pad is closed due to a water line break. It is expected to reopen by mid-July. The Family Aquatic Center, at Lions Club Park, will be open through Labor Day weekend. Daily passes for adults age 17-54 is $7; children between the ages of 4 and 16 is $6; senior citizens age 55 and older is $5 and children age 3 and under are free.
There is a limit of one cooler per day, per family and the fee is $10.
Recreation Services is now offering season passes at the Aquatic Center. The season-pass cost for youth, age 4-16 and senior citizens is $75. Passes for adults are $100 for adults and a four-member family pass is $175.
“Benefits to the season pass include early entry to the park, no additional fee for a cooler and entry for lap swimming Monday through Thursday.
Hours of operation for the Aquatic Center are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6;30 p.m. Sunday. For additional information about the Center go to www.KilleenTexas.gov/swim or call 254-501-6390.
