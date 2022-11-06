Dr. Stephen Ralph, an internal medicine physician specializes in lifestyle medicine in the Killeen area. He also facilitates a group under the Walk with a Doc program that is right up his professional alley, so to speak.
According to their website, Walk with a Doc (WWAD)is a walking program for everyone interested in taking steps for a healthier lifestyle. Events begin by taking a few minutes to learn about a current health topic from a healthcare professional, then spend the rest of the hour enjoying a healthy walk and fun conversation.
“It’s a great way to get out, get active, and enjoy all the benefits that come from walking,” said one participant in Sunday’s group.
Every first Sunday of the month the Rolling Thunder Chapter of WWAD meets near the gymnasium at Central Texas College in Killeen. Dr. Ralph gathers with a group of people interested in the benefits of lifestyle medicine. This week the group of about 15 gathered to listen and discuss pertinent health issues with Dr. Ralph.
“We can talk about anything the group feels is important to a person’s health,” Dr. Ralph said. “If you have an issue that you would like to address, please speak up, if needed, we can follow up in the weeks to come.”
Sunday, one person asked for information on how to find and prepare foods with anti-inflammatory properties. A discussion ensued on the best uses of turmeric and how to use the unusual herb known to help with inflammation.
Dr. Ralph sees the potential for great benefits to the Killeen community thanks to this program. He explained the six pillars of lifestyle medicine before Sunday’s walk.
“They are a good diet, physical exercise, restorative sleep, stress management, eliminating risky behaviors and toxic substances and maintaining a social connection.”
According to the Institute of Lifestyle Medicine this approach can empower individuals with the knowledge and life skills to make effective behavior changes that address the underlying causes of chronic pain and disease.
Dr. Ralph also has a practice in Killeen at the Elms Creek Family/Urgent Care Clinic, 3816 S. Clear Creek Road, Suite E.
For information about lifestyle medicine, contact Dr. Ralph’s office at 254-554-8773.
