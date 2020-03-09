Cooler temperatures are expected Friday into Saturday as rain chances continue to rise in the Killeen area, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS website includes Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties on a hazardous weather outlook that advises of strong to marginally severe storms Tuesday.
Jason Godwin, NWS meteorologist, said he doesn’t anticipate that for the Killeen area.
“We don’t anticipate any severe storms in the Killeen area on Tuesday,” Godwin said.
Godwin said residents in the Killeen area can expect drizzles to light rain Tuesday.
The forecast shows rain chances increase to as high as 50% on Thursday and Friday with possible thunderstorms. As for determining the potential severity of those storms, Godwin said it is too early.
“There’s still a lot of uncertainty,” he said.
The slight cold front could knock high temperatures from the lower-80s to the mid-60s, and it could drop low temperatures from the mid-60s to the mid-50s.
Projected temperatures and sky conditions for the Killeen area through Saturday are:
Today: High 74, Low 61 - decreasing rain chances and cloudy
Tuesday: High 80, Low 63 - mostly cloudy, then patchy drizzle
Wednesday: High 83, Low 64 - partly sunny and mostly cloudy
Thursday: High 82, Low 64 - 20 to 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms
Friday: High 76, Low 60 - 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms
Saturday: High 69, Low 54 - 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms
