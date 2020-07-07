Killeen-area residents could see a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms today before 8 p.m., according to Patricia Sanchez, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
“The reason for the lower chance of storms is due to a stationary front that causes cloudiness and the precipitation,” she said. “The front brings in the moisture and the basic recipe of a storm with moisture and the cloudiness but we don’t expect everyone in the area to see showers so that is why we are seeing only 30%.”
Today is expected to have a high close to 93, heat index values as high as 99 and south winds ranging from 5 to 10 mph. Tonight, there will be partly cloudy skies and a low around 76.
Sanchez said that on Wednesday, the storm system will move out with dry air and high pressure which will cause temperatures to rise back up.
Wednesday’s forecast will be mostly sunny with a high around 97 and a low of about 78 in the evening with gusts as high as 20 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Thursday: High 99, Low 78
Friday: High 101, Low 77
Saturday: High 103, Low 78
Sunday: High 106
