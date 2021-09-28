More than 1,700 residences and businesses in the Killeen area lost power Tuesday following a series of afternoon rain showers.
At its worst, 1,792 Oncor customers in the Killeen-Harker Heights area were listed as without power at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. By 4 p.m. the number of affected residences and businesses dropped down to 985, according to Oncor’s power outage website, with power estimated to return by 7 p.m.
Oncor spokesman Karl Green said the afternoon outage centered around the Florence Road area of Killeen and was likely caused by an equipment failure.
“Faulty equipment just fails,” Green said.
The outage affected Clifton Park Elementary School and the Killeen Daily Herald who both lost power off Florence Road Tuesday.
According to a Blackboard message from the Killeen Independent School District, Clifton Park Elementary students and staff continued the school day as planned in spite of the outage.
“Our campus is currently without power likely as a result of the weather,” Killeen ISD said in a Blackboard statement. “All students are safe and are able to remain on campus. The campus will remain open for the remainder of the day.”
Power was restored to the Herald and the elementary school by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.