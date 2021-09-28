More than 15,000 residences and businesses from Nolanville to Copperas Cove were without power after a line of heavy thunderstorms moved through the area Tuesday night, according to Oncor’s power outage website.
Power was estimated to be restored to customers around midnight Tuesday, according to Oncor.
About 1,700 customers in the Killeen area lost power Tuesday afternoon following a short burst of afternoon thunderstorms.
Oncor spokesman Karl Green said the afternoon outage centered around the Florence Road area of Killeen and was likely caused by an equipment failure.
“Faulty equipment just fails,” Green said.
The outage affected Clifton Park Elementary School and the Killeen Daily Herald, which both lost power off Florence Road Tuesday.
According to a Blackboard message from the Killeen Independent School District, Clifton Park Elementary students and staff continued the school day as planned in spite of the outage.
“Our campus is currently without power likely as a result of the weather,” Killeen ISD said in a Blackboard statement. “All students are safe and are able to remain on campus. The campus will remain open for the remainder of the day.”
Power was restored to the Herald and the elementary school by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
