The Lions Club Senior Center will host a voter registration drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 10).
The nonpartisan event will be conducted by a registrar from the Bell County elections office.
All eligible residents are invited to participate.
In order to register, applicants must be at least 18 years old, be a United States citizen, and be a resident of the county where they submit the application.
The Lions Club Senior Center is at 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen.
Dave Miller
