Despite the persisting hot weather, lingering shower chances will be in the forecast for the rest of the work week.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Madison Gordon said Sunday a front approaching from the north will increase chances for rain by Monday afternoon. This threat will remain for the rest of the week.
“There will be lingering rain chances through Friday,” Gordon said. “This is generally due to a lagging system over the area. Chances will be greater to the southeast.”
Rain chances aside, you can expect partly to mostly sunny weather, with temperatures in the upper 80s to mid-90s. We’ll see the highest temperatures Monday.
DROUGHT?
The entire area is still holding well against drought conditions due to a surplus of rain.
LAKE LEVELS
According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Stillhouse Hollow Lake is 1.4 feet higher than its normal elevation of 622 feet.
Belton lake is currently at 596.81 feet. Its usual elevation is 594 feet.
