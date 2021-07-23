by Jack Dowling
Killeen Daily Herald
Killeen’s Recreation Services department has received a donation from the Lions Club Foundation in the amount of $5,910 to help beautify both Stewart Park and Lions Neighborhood Park.
This comes on the heels of Love Your Park Day, which was July 10. Volunteers worked from 8 a.m. at Stewart Park for a one-day community service project focused on planting trees. Volunteers had worked through the rain to plan over 20 trees along Stewart Park’s trail.
The donated funds will go towards placing more trees at Stewart Park and planting flower beds at Lions Neighborhood Park.
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.