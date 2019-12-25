Holiday Lights

The holiday lights are on at the 5400 block of Siltstone Loop in Killeen.

 Justin Borja | Herald

Looking to see holiday lights in the Killeen-Fort Hood area? Here are a few options:

BLORA Nature in Lights: The annual Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Center’s “Nature in Lights” 5.5-mile-long holiday light trail will continue daily until Jan. 5. The trail will be open every day from 5:30 to 11 p.m., including today. BLORA’s Nature in Lights display will be open nightly from 5:30 to 11 p.m. until Jan. 5 at 7999 Sparta Road, Belton. Over 125 lighting displays stretch throughout the park’s 5.5-mile driving route. Admission for cars, minivans, and pickups are $20 per vehicle; passenger vans, limos, and RVs are $35; and passenger buses are $80.

