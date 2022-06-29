City officials on Wednesday unveiled a new Little Free Library installation along the Heritage Oaks Hike & Bike Trail in southeast Killeen.
The small, outdoor kiosk marks Killeen’s third such installation, according to the Little Free Library website, and allows residents to withdraw and deposit books for free. At present, the library includes a majority of children’s books, but was also stocked with several adult novels such as “At Dawn We Slept” and “Hidden Figures.”
The Little Free Library is located roughly in front of 7600 Pyrite Drive by the trail’s sign. The trail itself can be accessed by walking down the grass slope or by following a sidewalk that can be found further down the street.
The Little Free Library program is a nonprofit organization based in Hudson, Wisconsin, that seeks to “be a catalyst for building community, inspiring readers, and expanding book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Libraries.”
The website may be accessed here: https://littlefreelibrary.org/
