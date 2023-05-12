From left, Ava Jane Linnemann, Abby Cornelius, and Allyson Loeffler of the Central Texas Theatre's production of "The Little Mermaid Jr." perform a musical number during rehearsals on Thursday evening.
From the left, Ava Jane Linnemann, Allyson Loeffler, and Armie Melton of the Central Texas Theatre's production of "The Little Mermaid Jr." perform "Under the Sea" during rehearsals on Thursday evening.
Many people are already familiar with the classic tale of “The Little Mermaid,” and soon that timeless story will unfold on the stage at Central Texas Theatre in Killeen.
“The Little Mermaid Jr.” features a cast of about 80 youth and is part of the Children’s Theatre series of the local thespian organization.
The large cast has been rehearsing for weeks, and performances — full of singing and choreography — will start May 26.
“The full process is nine weeks till we go from auditions to our opening night,” said Heather Hipp, director of the musical.
“It always presents its challenges; Junior shows, though, can be challenging at times just because of our age range we have, I think our youngest kid is 7 all the way up to 18,” she said.
Based off of Hans Christian Andersen story and 1989 rated G Disney movie “The Little Mermaid,” people of all ages will be able to enjoy this rendition of the musical.
“‘The Little Mermaid Jr.’ presents a magical underwater kingdom, where the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home — and her fins — behind and live in the world above. But first, she’ll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she’s the girl whose enchanting voice he’s been seeking.” The Killeen Convention & Visitors Bureau website wrote on the play.
The cast of “Little Mermaid Jr.” had a few words to say to the Herald at rehearsal Thursday, in regards to their feelings for the upcoming live show.
“I’ve been doing them (plays) for about a year and a half now, two years, so a little less experienced than most; this is my first lead role,” said 17-year-old Allyson Loeffler, who plays the role of Ariel.
Actress for Sebastian, Armie Melton, also said a few words to the Herald regarding the rehearsal.
“I’m really excited. I come and act here (at Central Texas Theatre) often,” she said.
The musical will have concessions with different types of food, singing, dancing and more.
Central Texas Theatre is located at 3401 S. W S Young Drive.
Tickets can be bought online at the Central Texas Theatre website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.