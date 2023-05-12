Many people are already familiar with the classic tale of “The Little Mermaid,” and soon that timeless story will unfold on the stage at Central Texas Theatre in Killeen.

“The Little Mermaid Jr.” features a cast of about 80 youth and is part of the Children’s Theatre series of the local thespian organization.

little mermaid-1.jpg

From the left, Ava Jane Linnemann, Allyson Loeffler, and Armie Melton of the Central Texas Theatre's production of "The Little Mermaid Jr." perform "Under the Sea" during rehearsals on Thursday evening.
little mermaid-2.jpg

From left, Ava Jane Linnemann, Abby Cornelius, and Allyson Loeffler of the Central Texas Theatre's production of "The Little Mermaid Jr." perform a musical number during rehearsals on Thursday evening.

Director Heather Hipp promises a fun time and great performance from the young and talented ensemble of their next production, "The Little Mermaid Jr." coming soon to Central Texas Theatre.

