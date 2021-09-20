Little Nolan Road from Bacon Ranch Road to Stan Schlueter Loop will be shut down at varying times of the day beginning Tuesday, Sept. 20, as the Transportation Division of the City’s Public Works Department completes asphalt overlay and milling. Lanes will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. and will include single, multiple or entire shutdowns throughout the project, which is expected to wrap up by Saturday, Sept. 25.
There will be a series of traffic control devices in place to guide motor vehicles around the work zone and closure. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route.
It is very important that all vehicles obey the traffic control devices for the safety of the citizens and employees. The length of time for the project and all schedules are based on weather and may be changed.
The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates your cooperation. If you have any questions, please contact the Transportation Office at (254) 616-3153 or email nwaddington@killeentexas.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.