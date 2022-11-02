Combining the best of country gospel, traditional and edgy newer southern gospel, the New Legacy Project will perform at Central Christian Church at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
This Nashville-based group is known for flawless harmonies, comedy and homespun humor. The church is located at 1301 Trimmier Road, Killeen. Presenters Rick Price Ministries welcomes the public for a memorable time of live music, fellowship and fun. It is a free event.
