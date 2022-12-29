The Killeen-Fort Hood area has plenty to do this weekend to ring in the new year with friends and family. Catch some live music, enjoy a champagne toast, grab dinner and drinks for New Year’s Eve, or go on a New Year’s Day hike with the family. Read on for more information below.
Local Events
Phantom Warrior Lanes Bowling Center, 49010 Santa Fe Ave. on Fort Hood, will host its Bowl in the New Year event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Dec. 31. Lane reservations are $100 for the first time slot, and $120 for the late time slot. Lanes rentals include shoes for up to six bowlers, pizza, wings, and soda. Call 254-532-3061 to reserve.
Corkys Wine and Beer, 13 S. Second St. in Temple, will host its New Year’s Eve Bash from 7 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31. There will be trivia, live music by Moon Tide, drinks, food, a champagne toast, and more available. Tickets are $45 per person or $80 per couple. Go to https://bit.ly/3Vwqjxq to purchase.
Camp Caylor Cantina, 134 County Road 4814 in Copperas Cove, is hosting its Glittering New Year’s Eve Party from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31. There will be live music, appetizers, an open bar, and a toast at midnight. Cocktail attire is required. Tickets are $80 per person. Go to https://bit.ly/3YTmIMW to purchase in advance.
The Vineyard at Florence, 111 Via Francesco in Florence, is hosting its New Year’s Eve Bash from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Dec. 31. There will be dancing, music by The Royal Duke’s Band, snacks, a midnight toast, and fireworks display at this event. Tickets are $60 per person. Go to https://bit.ly/3hWedQw to make reservations.
The New Year’s Eve All Black E-Xperience with a Touch of Black and Gold will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 31 at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive. There will be five different lounges, music by DJ Derreck Bell, a champagne toast, party favors, and more available. Tickets are $35 per person and table reservations for groups are also available. Go to https://bit.ly/3G4Kn4B for tickets and more information.
Joker’s IceHouse Bar and Grill will host its New Year’s Eve Bash starting at 9 p.m. Dec. 31. There will be food, karaoke, drink specials, and more.
Club Energy, 2100 E. Elms Road in Killeen, will host A Southern Soul New Year’s Eve Celebration from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Dec. 31. There will be performances by Kiko Pryor, CiddyBoi P, and Mz Connie Mo. General admission is $20 in advance and VIP tables are also available. Go to https://bit.ly/3G1q5ZI for more tickets.
The Canteen, 607 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Harker Heights, will host its New Year’s Eve Celebration from 7 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31. There will be karaoke hosted by DJ Ladibug, food, drinks, and more.
The Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 Mitchell Street in Belton, will host its New Year’s Eve Party and Dance from 7 to 11 p.m. Dec. 31. Live music by The Old Friends Band, black eyed peas, and food will be available. Call 254-718-0866for free tickets.
The Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road in Belton, will host its New Year’s Eve Bash at 9 p.m. Dec. 31. Music by Madstone, dinner, and more will be available.
Saloon 37, 406 E.Third St in Lampasas, will host its New Year’s Eve Party from 9 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31. There will be music by DJ She Wolf and a complimentary champagne toast.
Bradwins Sports Bar, 1607 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Killeen, will host its New Year’s Eve All Black Affair starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 31.
The Barton House, 101 N. Main St. in Salado, will host its New Year’s Eve Dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 31. Cost is $89 per guest. Email clinton@pignettis.com to make a reservation.
Mother Neff State Park, 1921 Park Road 14 in Moody, will host its First Day Hike between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 1, 2023. The program is free but admission is still required and is $2 per person. Go to https://bit.ly/3Iazdhk for more information.
Holy Trinity Catholic High School, 6608 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, will host its Lights of Joy event from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Dec. 17- 31. The event is free but donations are welcome.
The annual Nature in Lights 5.5-mile holiday light display is back and will be open from 5:30 to 11 p.m. now through Jan. 1, 2023, at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area. Cost is $20 for cars, mini-vans, and pick-up trucks; $35 for limos, 15-person passenger vans, and RVs; $55 for a 24-person passenger van; and $80 for a 47-person van or larger bus.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
Little Land Play Gym, 4311 S. 31st in Temple, hosts Parents Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month. Parents can drop their children off for pizza and fun and enjoy time to themselves. Cost is $35 for the first child and $20 for each additional child. Call 254-231-3752 for more information.
Fort Hood Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation will host the Sole Nite Run/Walk at 6 p.m. Jan. 7, 2023, at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area. Participants will be able to walk or run through the Trail of Lights for the last time this year at this family-friendly event. Cost is $10 per person and kids 12 and under are free. Call 254-287-2523 for more information.
The City of Temple Polar Bear Plunge will be at 10:30 a.m. Jan 7, 2023, at the Lions Junction Family Water Park, 5000 S. Fifth St. There will be hot chocolate and donuts, a belly flop and costume contest, and the plunge into the pool. Cost is $20 per person. Go to https://bit.ly/3G52A1R to register in advance.
Killeen Recreation Services will host its Daddy Daughter Dance: Waltzing in a Winter Wonderland from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 23, 2023, at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. Tickets are on sale until Jan. 6, 2023. This event is for kids ages 4 to 12 and their father figures. Cost is $50 for both, and $25 per additional child. Go to https://bit.ly/3VhaLxI to register.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, will host the free, in-person Warriors at Ease Yoga Class from 10:45 a.m. to noon every Thursday in December. This event is for veterans, military families, and community partners. Go to https://bit.ly/3OzvM4L to register.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host a virtual guest reader at 10:15 a.m. Dec. 30. The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library hosts a variety of in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at both the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., will host a story time featuring a reading of the book, “The Adventures of Beekle: The Unimaginary Friend,” at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 4.
Local Music
FoxDog, 209 N. Seventh St. in Temple, will host free live music by Martian Folk from 7 to 10 p.m. Dec. 31.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host its New Year’s Eve party from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 31 with free live music by Amanda Brown at 3 p.m.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Brady Honeycutt from 8 p.m. to midnight Dec. 30. Cover is $10. Bo’s will also host its New Year’s Eve Party from 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 31 with live music by Kenny Orts and the No Chance Band. There will also be party favors, a champagne toast, breakfast, and more. Cover is $30. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, will host free live music by Ryan Youmans from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 30.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Open Mic Night with Ryan Wright from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Megan Brucker from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 31.
Local Markets
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. The museum is hosting its “Season’s Greetings: Holiday Cards” special exhibit now through Dec. 31. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. General museum admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St.,is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.saladomuseum.org for more information.
