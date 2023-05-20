COPPERAS COVE — True to its name, rabbits were back at Rabbit Fest on Saturday, much to the delight of festival goers.
“Being right here as you walk in, everybody is detouring this way — especially the little kids,” said Daniel West, advisor of the Copperas Cove High School FFA.
West brought some of his students to the annual festival at the request of the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce.
“They reached out to me, and we met. They’re trying to get rabbits back out here because it is Rabbit Fest, and people every year ask why are there not rabbits here,” West said Saturday.
Early installments of the festival, which is in its 43rd year, featured rabbit shows as part of the festivities.
Assisting the Cove FFA with the live rabbit display was the Five Hills 4-H Club.
“It’s wonderful because you get to do it with the best programs that we can provide here in this community and put it out to the community with people who know what they’re talking about,” said Cassi Haag, one of the leaders of the 4-H club.
The live rabbits were a draw for Copperas Cove resident Adrianna Miller, her husband and their 5-year-old son.
The Millers, who have lived in Copperas Cove for about 2 ½ years, came to Rabbit Fest for the first time this year.
“I’ve heard good things about it, and we haven’t attended it in the past,” Miller said of their reason for coming to the park on Saturday. “I was like, we need to make it a point to attend this year; and it worked out.”
Miller said she was surprised by the magnitude of the festival.
“I wasn’t expecting this large capacity with games and the rides,” she said. “I knew there was going to be vendors, but I was surprised with the carnival festivities.”
This year’s Rabbit Fest began Thursday with Mayor Pro Tem Joann Courtland reading a proclamation and declaring it open. It continues 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B.
Parking is $10 for a carload, or walking in costs $5 per person.
(1) comment
If it were dead rabbits returning - whole other kind of festival.
