Following a search of his home last week, Alejandro Sosa put out a plea on social media for help finding his missing pet — a large Argentine Tegu. Turns out, the lizard never actually left home.
In his post on Saturday, Sosa claimed he checked all over inside his house, even under the dryer, before sending out the original message. But, after spying a portion of a familiar black and white tail out from under the warm appliance, Achilles was recaptured. Sosa immediately posted pictures of the two of them, reunited.
Social media went wild and by Sunday there were over 400 hits and dozens of comments — most of which were positive — after readers realized the hunt was over.
“Thank goodness now I can go outside and let my dogs out without fear of running into your lizard. Truly I am glad you’ve been reunited and I didn’t drop dead at the (sight) of him,” Cindy Ryan Bowman said. Others commented that Achilles may have been hungry and asked if Sosa could show him feeding the tegu.
Followers may get their wish, but for now, Sosa is just glad his pet is back in his enclosure.
A tegu is a species of lizard in the family Teiidae, and according to Wikipedia, the species is the largest of the “tegu lizards”. It is an omnivorous species which inhabits the tropical rain forests, savannas and semi-deserts of eastern and central South America. Sometimes known as the “Argentine Giant,” they grow up to 4.5 feet long, weigh 20 pounds and are typically black and white in color.
Tegus are sometimes kept as pets by humans. They are notable for their unusually high intelligence and can also be housebroken. Like other reptiles, tegus go into brumation in autumn when the temperature drops.
