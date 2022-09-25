Lizard2.jpg

Alejandro Sosa with his pet tegu--Achilles. The Argentinien lizard escaped his owner last week, but never left home. Sosa found him Saturday when the animal's tail could be seen sticking out from underneath the clothes dryer.

 Courtesy photo

Following a search of his home last week, Alejandro Sosa put out a plea on social media for help finding his missing pet — a large Argentine Tegu. Turns out, the lizard never actually left home.

In his post on Saturday, Sosa claimed he checked all over inside his house, even under the dryer, before sending out the original message. But, after spying a portion of a familiar black and white tail out from under the warm appliance, Achilles was recaptured. Sosa immediately posted pictures of the two of them, reunited.

