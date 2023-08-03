A local teenager, Gabriel Ortiz, 14, has been recognized by the Junior National Young Leaders Conference (JNYLC) as one of dozens of future junior national leaders.

Ortiz had the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C., recently to represent the Killeen area alongside other middles-schoolers nationwide thanks to his hard work and encouragement from his science honors teacher, Alysha Rigney.

Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.