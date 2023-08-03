A local teenager, Gabriel Ortiz, 14, has been recognized by the Junior National Young Leaders Conference (JNYLC) as one of dozens of future junior national leaders.
Ortiz had the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C., recently to represent the Killeen area alongside other middles-schoolers nationwide thanks to his hard work and encouragement from his science honors teacher, Alysha Rigney.
The conference took place from July 8-13. Gabriel said he was very excited to get to travel and represent not only Killeen, but also Smith Middle School, where he attended last year.
“I say it was an honor for sure.” said Gabriel to the Herald on Thursday. “They had a few things going on, had a few tours of national monuments, had a guest speaker there.”
Along with honors classes, Gabriel is passionate about sports. He has played on the Smith Middle School football team and won back-to-back KISD championships his seventh and eighth grade year at the school. Gabriel also trains in boxing and other physical activities to keep him busy, according to his father, Nelson, in a news release to the Herald,
Gabriel’s dream job is to become a recreational therapist in psychology and help others.
