A local resident who made headlines after his arrest while recording a Killeen police traffic stop for his YouTube channel last month has a new day scheduled in court while the Killeen Police Department’s Facebook page is undergoing a “brigading” issue.
Activist Kevin Butler, also known as No Question Abaudit on YouTube, has received a pre-trial date set for Feb. 24 for his charge of obstructing or interfering with a police officer, according to the Killeen Municipal Court.
Last week, Butler was summoned to the city court for a plea hearing on his misdemeanor charge but Butler refused to plead either way.
City judge Mark D. Kimball gave Butler a not-guilty plea.
“OK, that will be ‘not guilty’ and I will give you a pre-trial date,” Kimball said as Butler walked back to his seat.
Butler claims that his Dec. 18 arrest was a violation of his First Amendment rights but Killeen Police Department claims that Butler violated a city ordinance.
“While conducting their investigation, they (police officers) were approached by an individual who interjected himself into the investigation by engaging with other individuals in the vehicle, distracting the officers, and creating a safety hazard for all involved parties. The subject in question was arrested and charged violating Sec. 16-107 (Interfering with or Obstructing an Officer) of the City of Killeen Code of Ordinances.” Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said in a prior news release.
Earlier this month, Butler along with Second Amendment activists James Everard and C.J. Grisham, visited the Killeen City Council to present a petition to change the city ordinance, saying it conflicts with state law and First Amendment rights.
Butler and other Youtubers like him, are known as “auditors” in the online community, and record public officials and police during their jobs.
Last Saturday, Butler uploaded a video called “Where is the Lieutenant??” in which he proceeded to yell at two officers while questioning the identity of an officer who didn’t identify himself to Butler.
Brigading
Supporters of the auditing community have been “brigading” the KPD Facebook page since Dec. 10, 2022.
Brigading is an internet phenomenon that occurs when members of a community join forces in a collaborative effort to harass or otherwise control discussion on another group’s page.
In this case, supporters of the auditing community, and of Butler, are posting videos that include his arrest as well as a significant number of negative comments in an effort to shame the department.
Under a post thanking Grace Christian Center for dropping off thank-you cards and snacks to the department, one person commented “surprised the children were not cuffed and booked.”
“Guess there are some residents whose rights y’all haven’t violated yet,” user CJ Grisham said.
A regular “Lock it or lose it” post on Friday was subject to the same messaging.
“What garbage people on your force. These men represent you well,” user Stevie Wicks said while linking Butler’s arrest video.
