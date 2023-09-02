August 28, 2023, was the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington. A courageous group of diverse individuals converged upon the capital to demand a correction for the systemic injustice against Black people sustained through the extreme view of whiteness that saturated the laws and culture throughout the United States.
Today, those same sentiments are present and have fostered an anti-Black atmosphere where murder is permissive, the encroachment of the inalienable rights for the preservation of life and liberty is normalized, the eradication and devaluation of Black History, the dismantling of equity and inclusion programs are celebrated and a strong resentment of anyone that advocates for justice.
For too long, many have pretended that systemic racism did not exist, which is problematic. Understanding systemic racism can be a complex and challenging process, but it is an important one.
It is essential to recognize that systemic racism is not just about individual acts of prejudice or discrimination. Instead, it is about how our society is structured to disadvantage certain groups of people.
Dr. Martin Luther King said, “No lie can live forever.”
And truth must be the standard. It forms the foundation of trust and communication, allowing us to understand the world and develop accurate perceptions of reality. We can create a more just and equitable society by seeking truth and striving for honesty.
Socrates said, “The unexamined life is not worth living.”
It will do us good to examine how our implicit and explicit behaviors align with the extreme views of whiteness. I think it’s essential to understand this.
By educating ourselves on how racism manifests itself in our daily lives, we can begin to take steps toward creating a more inclusive and equitable society.
If we don’t change this current trajectory, we will regret it!
Community Hands of Central Texas
This oh so much malarkey. The race-hustling not just limited to the National players, it seems. The fear that people will get along regardless of skin color appears to be the greatest concern of the writer. The most ironic thing is that as I write this reply, the bottom of my KDH screen has a banner ad for the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce. Nothing like a little systemic racism in the form of a segregated association to drive home one's point that structural racism is perhaps alive and well, but not in the direction mischaracterized by the letter writer.
In other words, more must be done to promote a far left racist viewpoint
