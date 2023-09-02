To the Editor:

August 28, 2023, was the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington. A courageous group of diverse individuals converged upon the capital to demand a correction for the systemic injustice against Black people sustained through the extreme view of whiteness that saturated the laws and culture throughout the United States.

Scot

This oh so much malarkey. The race-hustling not just limited to the National players, it seems. The fear that people will get along regardless of skin color appears to be the greatest concern of the writer. The most ironic thing is that as I write this reply, the bottom of my KDH screen has a banner ad for the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce. Nothing like a little systemic racism in the form of a segregated association to drive home one's point that structural racism is perhaps alive and well, but not in the direction mischaracterized by the letter writer.

don76550

In other words, more must be done to promote a far left racist viewpoint

