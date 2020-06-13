Local residents gathered at a coffee shop in Harker Heights Saturday to audition for a movie that will be shot locally.
Cup of Joe Coffee Shop played host to a casting call to fill 14 roles in a movie that features a local music artist and his journey to find God. By 1 p.m. Saturday six of the roles had been filled for the movie, titled “God’s Love.”
Jeremiah Herron, who goes by the stage name “Georgia Boi Slim,” is a hip-hop artist from Georgia and the star of the movie. He spoke on the actors he was looking to find at the casting call.
“We’re looking for the people that’s dedicated. You don’t necessarily have to have prior experience but just the willingness and heart to try and work through mistakes,” Herron said.
The production company for the film is Joseph Reign Production Company and Joseph Reign is the director of the movie.
This is Reign’s first full film.
“I’m looking for people that are dedicated, enthusiastic and want to be a part of what we’re doing,” Reign said.
Sherry Lawrence is the casting director for the film.
“We wanted to do something for the community and with all this stuff going on, we kind of just wanted to bring people together and do something that represents God,” Lawrence said.
She said the movie will be shot in Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove through July and August and it could be complete as early as January 2021.
There were around 20 actors in the coffee shop around 1 p.m. waiting to audition for the film.
One of the hopefuls was Killeen resident Shakayla Dickey.
“I want to be an actress and I want to try for film and TV shows to try and get my feet wet,” Dickey said.
Dickey, 21, graduated from Ellison High School.
Dickey said this was her first attempt at getting on a movie.
The casting call will be held again from noon to 6 p.m. today at the coffee shop, 600 Indian Trail.
Call Lawrence at 254-338-7750 for more information.
