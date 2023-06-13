American Legion Post No. 223 will hold a ceremonial U.S. flag retirement and disposal at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Legion Hall, located at 208 S. Park St. in Killeen.
Individuals are encouraged to bring their worn or tattered American flags to this ceremony to have it retired and destroyed in a respectful and safe manner.
