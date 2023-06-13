Flag 2.jpg

This tattered U.S. flag was found by a Killeen resident and U.S. Navy veteran in a dumpster on Fort Hood near the Fort Hood Thrift Store in 2022. The veteran, James Henry, would like to remind people that throwing an unserviceable flag in the trash is considered disrespectful.

 File photo

American Legion Post No. 223 will hold a ceremonial U.S. flag retirement and disposal at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Legion Hall, located at 208 S. Park St. in Killeen.

Individuals are encouraged to bring their worn or tattered American flags to this ceremony to have it retired and destroyed in a respectful and safe manner.

